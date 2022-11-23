DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Brain metastases are a common complication of cancer and the most common type of brain tumor. The rise in the prevalence of brain tumors has fueled the demand for impactful treatment. There are several companies involved in the development of potential therapies for the treatment of Brain metastases, including HUYA Bioscience, Kazia Therapeutics, BioMimetix, EpicentRx, Inc., Angiochem, Amgen, Jubilant Therapeutics, and several others.

New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extremely Robust Brain Metastases Pipeline Featuring 45+ Companies Expected to Change the Pace of the Brain Metastases Treatment | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Brain Metastases Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline brain metastases therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the brain metastases pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Brain Metastases Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s brain metastases pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for brain metastases treatment.

Key brain metastases companies such as HUYA Bioscience, Kazia Therapeutics, BioMimetix, EpicentRx, Inc., Angiochem, Medolution Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 2-BBB Medicines, DEKK-TEC, Inc., Nascent Biotech, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Jubilant Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, NUVATION BIO, Novocure GmbH, Affinia Therapeutics, Specialised Therapeutics, Precirix, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Cereius, Allarity Therapeutics, TYK Medicine, Surgimab, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, SonALAsense, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Lin Bioscience, Inc., Zai Lab, Lantern Pharma, ABM Therapeutics, Carthera, and others are evaluating new drugs for brain metastases to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising brain metastases pipeline therapies in various stages of development include HBI-8000, Paxalisib, BMX-001, RRx-001, ANG1005, JBI 2174, SCR 6852, Keynatinib, ATV HER2, Icotinib, Pembrolizumab, Pritumumab, Nivolumab, Palbociclib, DM-CHOC-PEN, MW151, Elacestrant, Atezolizumab, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, AMG 510, 2B3-101, CER-101, 2X-111, Encorafenib, TY-9591, SGM-101, Binimetinib, ORIC-114, SONALA-001, NVL-520, Entrectinib, HKI-272, LBS-002, D6-B483, LP-184, and others.

In October 2022 , Nuvalent, Inc . announced the presentation of new preclinical data for , a NVL-330 novel, brain-penetrant HER2-selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations (HER2ex20). Preclinical data demonstrated that NVL-330 potently inhibited HER2ex20 in cell-based assays and was highly selective for HER2ex20 over the structurally related wild-type EGFR. In addition, the demonstrated preclinical brain penetrance and intracranial activity of NVL-330 suggest the potential for treating or preventing brain metastases.

In October 2022 , Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on advancing Enliven’s pipeline of precision oncology product candidates. Enliven’s programs are designed to address issues such as tolerability, combinability, resistance, and disease escape through brain metastases. Enliven believes that if ELVN-002 inhibits HER2 and key mutations of HER2 while sparing wild-type EGFR and avoiding EGFR-related toxicities., it will be able to achieve an improved therapeutic index compared to current approved and investigational TKIs as well as provide a meaningful therapeutic option to patients with brain metastases , a key mechanism of resistance to current therapies in patients with NSCLC and other HER2 driven diseases.

In August 2022 , Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. announced the US Food and Drug Administration clearance of the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for JBI-778 , an oral, brain penetrant and selective protein arginine methyl transferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor, for the treatment of solid tumors with brain metastases and primary brain tumors including high-grade glioma.

In August 2022, Kazia Therapeutics announced the presentation of promising new data from an ongoing Phase I clinical trial of paxalisib in combination with radiotherapy for the treatment of brain metastases, sponsored by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. Interim data from the first stage of the study reports that all 9 evaluable patients experienced complete or partial response, representing an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%. The safety profile of paxalisib in combination was broadly consistent with monotherapy experience in other clinical trials, and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of 45mg daily in combination with radiotherapy was confirmed.

2X-111 (Glutathione-enhanced, PEGylated Liposomal Doxorubicin), novel drug candidate being developed by Allarity Therapeutics, is designed for the liposomal delivery of the anti-cancer drug doxorubicin directly to a tumor, with a glutathione coating added to exploit active endogenous transporters, allowing the drug to cross the blood-brain barrier. Allarity has out-licensed 2X-111 to Smerud Research International AS to progress late-stage clinical development for the potential treatment of glioblastoma multiform (GBM) (primary brain cancer) and potentially brain metastases of breast cancer (mBC).

The brain metastases pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage brain metastases drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the brain metastases clinical trial landscape.

Brain Metastases Overview

Brain metastases are the most common type of brain tumor and a common complication of cancer. Brain metastases affect anywhere from 10% to 26% of cancer patients who die. While conventional therapies can only treat a small number of cancers that have spread to the brain, long-term survival and palliation are possible with minimal side effects for patients. Primary cancers like lung, breast, and melanoma are the most likely to spread to the brain.

The signs and brain metastases symptoms can differ depending on the location, size, and rate of growth of the metastatic tumors. The common brain metastases symptoms include headache, seizures, nausea, and others. Various imaging tests such as CT Scans, PET scans, and MRI scans are used for brain metastases diagnosis.





A snapshot of the Brain Metastases Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA HBI-8000 HUYA Bioscience Phase III 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; HDAC1 protein inhibitors; HDAC10 protein inhibitors; HDAC2 protein inhibitors; HDAC3 protein inhibitors; Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors; Ras protein inhibitors Oral ANG1005 Angiochem Inc Phase III Mitosis inhibitors; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation promoters Intravenous Paxalisib Kazia Therapeutics Phase II 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; MTOR protein inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Oral TY-9591 TYK Medicines Phase II Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist Oral BMX-001 BioMimetix Phase I/II Antioxidants Subcutaneous AMG 510 Amgen Phase I/II KRAS protein inhibitor Oral RRx-001 EpicentRx, Inc. Phase I CD47 antigen inhibitors; Free radical stimulants; Inflammasome inhibitors; Macrophage stimulants; NLRP3 protein inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors; SIRPA protein inhibitors Intravenous JBI-778 Jubilant Therapeutics Preclinical Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Oral SONALA-001 SonALAsense Preclinical Photosensitisers NA LP-184 Lantern Pharma Preclinical Alkylating agents; Apoptosis stimulants; DNA synthesis inhibitors; RNA polymerase II inhibitors; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors NA

Brain Metastases Therapeutics Assessment

The brain metastases pipeline report proffers an integral view of brain metastases emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Brain Metastases Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors, HDAC1 protein inhibitors, HDAC10 protein inhibitors, HDAC2 protein inhibitors, HDAC3 protein inhibitors, Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, Ras protein inhibitors, Mitosis inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerisation promoters, 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors, MTOR protein inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, Antioxidants, KRAS protein inhibitor, RNA polymerase II inhibitors, Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

Key Brain Metastases Companies : HUYA Bioscience, Kazia Therapeutics, BioMimetix, EpicentRx, Inc., Angiochem, Medolution Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 2-BBB Medicines, DEKK-TEC, Inc., Nascent Biotech, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Jubilant Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, NUVATION BIO, Novocure GmbH, Affinia Therapeutics, Specialised Therapeutics, Precirix, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Cereius, Allarity Therapeutics, TYK Medicine, Surgimab, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, SonALAsense, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Lin Bioscience, Inc., Zai Lab, Lantern Pharma, ABM Therapeutics, Carthera, and others

Key Brain Metastases Pipeline Therapies: HBI-8000, Paxalisib, BMX-001, RRx-001, ANG1005, JBI 2174, SCR 6852, Keynatinib, ATV HER2, Icotinib, Pembrolizumab, Pritumumab, Nivolumab, Palbociclib, DM-CHOC-PEN, MW151, Elacestrant, Atezolizumab, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, AMG 510, 2B3-101, CER-101, 2X-111, Encorafenib, TY-9591, SGM-101, Binimetinib, ORIC-114, SONALA-001, NVL-520, Entrectinib, HKI-272, LBS-002, D6-B483, LP-184, and others

Table of Contents

1. Brain Metastases Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Brain Metastases Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Brain Metastases Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Brain Metastases Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Brain Metastases Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Brain Metastases Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience 8. Brain Metastases Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics 9. Brain Metastases Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 RRx-001: EpicentRx, Inc. 10. Brain Metastases Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Brain Metastases Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Brain Metastases Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

