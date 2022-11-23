U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Extremely Robust Brain Metastases Pipeline Featuring 45+ Companies Expected to Change the Pace of the Brain Metastases Treatment | DelveInsight

·10 min read
Brain metastases are a common complication of cancer and the most common type of brain tumor. The rise in the prevalence of brain tumors has fueled the demand for impactful treatment. There are several companies involved in the development of potential therapies for the treatment of Brain metastases, including HUYA Bioscience, Kazia Therapeutics, BioMimetix, EpicentRx, Inc., Angiochem, Amgen, Jubilant Therapeutics, and several others.

Brain metastases are a common complication of cancer and the most common type of brain tumor. The rise in the prevalence of brain tumors has fueled the demand for impactful treatment. There are several companies involved in the development of potential therapies for the treatment of Brain metastases, including HUYA Bioscience, Kazia Therapeutics, BioMimetix, EpicentRx, Inc., Angiochem, Amgen, Jubilant Therapeutics, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Brain Metastases Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline brain metastases therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the brain metastases pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Brain Metastases Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s brain metastases pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for brain metastases treatment.

  • Key brain metastases companies such as HUYA Bioscience, Kazia Therapeutics, BioMimetix, EpicentRx, Inc., Angiochem, Medolution Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 2-BBB Medicines, DEKK-TEC, Inc., Nascent Biotech, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Jubilant Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, NUVATION BIO, Novocure GmbH, Affinia Therapeutics, Specialised Therapeutics, Precirix, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Cereius, Allarity Therapeutics, TYK Medicine, Surgimab, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, SonALAsense, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Lin Bioscience, Inc., Zai Lab, Lantern Pharma, ABM Therapeutics, Carthera, and others are evaluating new drugs for brain metastases to improve the treatment landscape.

  • Promising brain metastases pipeline therapies in various stages of development include HBI-8000, Paxalisib, BMX-001, RRx-001, ANG1005, JBI 2174, SCR 6852, Keynatinib, ATV HER2, Icotinib, Pembrolizumab, Pritumumab, Nivolumab, Palbociclib, DM-CHOC-PEN, MW151, Elacestrant, Atezolizumab, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, AMG 510, 2B3-101, CER-101, 2X-111, Encorafenib, TY-9591, SGM-101, Binimetinib, ORIC-114, SONALA-001, NVL-520, Entrectinib, HKI-272, LBS-002, D6-B483, LP-184, and others.

  • In October 2022, Nuvalent, Inc. announced the presentation of new preclinical data for , a NVL-330 novel, brain-penetrant HER2-selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations (HER2ex20). Preclinical data demonstrated that NVL-330 potently inhibited HER2ex20 in cell-based assays and was highly selective for HER2ex20 over the structurally related wild-type EGFR. In addition, the demonstrated preclinical brain penetrance and intracranial activity of NVL-330 suggest the potential for treating or preventing brain metastases.

  • In October 2022, Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on advancing Enliven’s pipeline of precision oncology product candidates. Enliven’s programs are designed to address issues such as tolerability, combinability, resistance, and disease escape through brain metastases. Enliven believes that if ELVN-002 inhibits HER2 and key mutations of HER2 while sparing wild-type EGFR and avoiding EGFR-related toxicities., it will be able to achieve an improved therapeutic index compared to current approved and investigational TKIs as well as provide a meaningful therapeutic option to patients with brain metastases, a key mechanism of resistance to current therapies in patients with NSCLC and other HER2 driven diseases.

  • In August 2022, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. announced the US Food and Drug Administration clearance of the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for JBI-778, an oral, brain penetrant and selective protein arginine methyl transferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor, for the treatment of solid tumors with brain metastases and primary brain tumors including high-grade glioma.

  • In August 2022, Kazia Therapeutics announced the presentation of promising new data from an ongoing Phase I clinical trial of paxalisib in combination with radiotherapy for the treatment of brain metastases, sponsored by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. Interim data from the first stage of the study reports that all 9 evaluable patients experienced complete or partial response, representing an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%. The safety profile of paxalisib in combination was broadly consistent with monotherapy experience in other clinical trials, and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of 45mg daily in combination with radiotherapy was confirmed.

  • 2X-111 (Glutathione-enhanced, PEGylated Liposomal Doxorubicin), novel drug candidate being developed by Allarity Therapeutics, is designed for the liposomal delivery of the anti-cancer drug doxorubicin directly to a tumor, with a glutathione coating added to exploit active endogenous transporters, allowing the drug to cross the blood-brain barrier. Allarity has out-licensed 2X-111 to Smerud Research International AS to progress late-stage clinical development for the potential treatment of glioblastoma multiform (GBM) (primary brain cancer) and potentially brain metastases of breast cancer (mBC).

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in brain metastases treatment drugs @Brain Metastases Pipeline Report

The brain metastases pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage brain metastases drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the brain metastases clinical trial landscape.

Brain Metastases Overview

Brain metastases are the most common type of brain tumor and a common complication of cancer. Brain metastases affect anywhere from 10% to 26% of cancer patients who die. While conventional therapies can only treat a small number of cancers that have spread to the brain, long-term survival and palliation are possible with minimal side effects for patients. Primary cancers like lung, breast, and melanoma are the most likely to spread to the brain.

The signs and brain metastases symptoms can differ depending on the location, size, and rate of growth of the metastatic tumors. The common brain metastases symptoms include headache, seizures, nausea, and others. Various imaging tests such as CT Scans, PET scans, and MRI scans are used for brain metastases diagnosis.


Find out more about brain metastases guidelines @Brain Metastases Treatment Guidelines

A snapshot of the Brain Metastases Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase 

MoA

RoA

HBI-8000

HUYA Bioscience

Phase III

1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; HDAC1 protein inhibitors; HDAC10 protein inhibitors; HDAC2 protein inhibitors; HDAC3 protein inhibitors; Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors; Ras protein inhibitors

Oral

ANG1005

Angiochem Inc

Phase III

Mitosis inhibitors; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation promoters

Intravenous

Paxalisib

Kazia Therapeutics

Phase II

1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; MTOR protein inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors

Oral

TY-9591

TYK Medicines

Phase II

Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist

Oral

BMX-001

BioMimetix

Phase I/II

Antioxidants

Subcutaneous

AMG 510

Amgen

Phase I/II

KRAS protein inhibitor

Oral

RRx-001

EpicentRx, Inc.

Phase I

CD47 antigen inhibitors; Free radical stimulants; Inflammasome inhibitors; Macrophage stimulants; NLRP3 protein inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors; SIRPA protein inhibitors

Intravenous

JBI-778

Jubilant Therapeutics

Preclinical

Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors

Oral

SONALA-001

SonALAsense

Preclinical

Photosensitisers

NA

LP-184

Lantern Pharma

Preclinical

Alkylating agents; Apoptosis stimulants; DNA synthesis inhibitors; RNA polymerase II inhibitors; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

NA

Learn more about the emerging brain metastases pipeline therapies @Brain Metastases Clinical Trials

Brain Metastases Therapeutics Assessment

The brain metastases pipeline report proffers an integral view of brain metastases emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Brain Metastases Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous,  Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors, HDAC1 protein inhibitors, HDAC10 protein inhibitors, HDAC2 protein inhibitors, HDAC3 protein inhibitors, Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, Ras protein inhibitors, Mitosis inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerisation promoters, 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors, MTOR protein inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, Antioxidants, KRAS protein inhibitor, RNA polymerase II inhibitors, Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

  • Key Brain Metastases Companies: HUYA Bioscience, Kazia Therapeutics, BioMimetix, EpicentRx, Inc., Angiochem, Medolution Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 2-BBB Medicines, DEKK-TEC, Inc., Nascent Biotech, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Jubilant Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, NUVATION BIO, Novocure GmbH, Affinia Therapeutics, Specialised Therapeutics, Precirix, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Cereius, Allarity Therapeutics, TYK Medicine, Surgimab, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, SonALAsense, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Lin Bioscience, Inc., Zai Lab, Lantern Pharma, ABM Therapeutics, Carthera, and others

  • Key Brain Metastases Pipeline Therapies: HBI-8000, Paxalisib, BMX-001, RRx-001, ANG1005, JBI 2174, SCR 6852, Keynatinib, ATV HER2, Icotinib, Pembrolizumab, Pritumumab, Nivolumab, Palbociclib, DM-CHOC-PEN, MW151, Elacestrant, Atezolizumab, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, AMG 510, 2B3-101, CER-101, 2X-111, Encorafenib, TY-9591, SGM-101, Binimetinib, ORIC-114, SONALA-001, NVL-520, Entrectinib, HKI-272, LBS-002, D6-B483, LP-184, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for brain metastases treatment, visit @Brain Metastases Medications

Table of Contents

1.

Brain Metastases Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Brain Metastases Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Brain Metastases Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Brain Metastases Clinical Trial Therapeutics

6.

Brain Metastases Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.

Brain Metastases Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7.1

HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience

8.

Brain Metastases Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

9.

Brain Metastases Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

RRx-001: EpicentRx, Inc.

10.

Brain Metastases Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Brain Metastases Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Brain Metastases Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the brain metastases pipeline therapeutics, reach out @Brain Metastases Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Brain Cancer Market

Brain Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key brain cancer companies including Genentech, Merck, Orbus Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, among others.

Brain Metastases Epidemiology Forecast

Brain Metastases Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted brain cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Brain Metastasis from Brain Cancer Pipeline

Brain Metastasis from Brain Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key brain metastasis from brain cancer companies, including Angiochem Inc, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca, Criterium, Inc., among others.

Metastatic Melanoma Market

Metastatic Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key metastatic melanoma companies including Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

Metastatic Cutaneous Melanoma Pipeline

Metastatic Cutaneous Melanoma Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key metastatic cutaneous melanoma companies, including Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key refractory metastatic melanoma companies, including Idera Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre MarketThymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Report | Crows Feet Market | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn 

