Extremely Robust Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Expected to Change the Pace of Cancer Treatment as Many Critical Pharma Companies are Proactively Participating in Developing Novel Therapies Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·11 min read

There is increased research and development for new drug discovery for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer. There are more than 80+ companies that are developing novel treatment therapies for Esophageal Cancer. Among them, tislelizumab is in the most advanced stage (pre-registration). Various drugs are being tested in combination which will emerge as a new approach towards the treatment of the disease.

Las Vegas, USA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extremely Robust Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Expected to Change the Pace of Cancer Treatment as Many Critical Pharma Companies are Proactively Participating in Developing Novel Therapies Estimates DelveInsight

There is increased research and development for new drug discovery for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer. There are more than 80+ companies that are developing novel treatment therapies for Esophageal Cancer. Among them, tislelizumab is in the most advanced stage (pre-registration). Various drugs are being tested in combination which will emerge as a new approach towards the treatment of the disease.

DelveInsight’s Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Esophageal Cancer pipeline domain.

Some of the key takeaways from the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s Esophageal Cancer Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline treatment therapies.

  • Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Esophageal Cancer treatment scenario include BeiGene, AstraZeneca, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Amgen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Oncolys Biopharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Luye Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunoFrontier, Inc, Adaptimmune, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Genentech, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology, Apexigen, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, EMD Serono, HaiHe Biopharma, Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd., Lumicell, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TESARO, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, CytomX Therapeutics, Shionogi, Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., VM Oncology, LLC, Dragonfly Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, OncoTherapy Science, Sorrento Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Roche, Henlix Biotech, Athenex, Biostage, Celldex Therapeutics, Kymab Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Seagen Inc., Novita Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics S.A., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Sinocelltech Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceutical, Ipsen, Atreca, and others.

  • Key Esophageal Cancer pipeline therapies such as Tislelizumab, Durvalumab, Mitoxantrone liposomal, Panitumumab, SHR-1210, OBP-301, Apatinib, Sunitinib malate, RAD001, Irinotecan, Ramucirumab, IMF-001, Autologous genetically modified ADP-A2M4CD8 cells, Sintilimab, Atezolizumab, Erdafitinib, M6620, DC-CIK, APX005M, BO-112, M1231, Ramucirumab, CYH33, PCA062, CAR-T/TCR-T cells, LUM015, JAB-3068, Niraparib, APG-2449, TAEST16001, CX-2029, S-488210, ZSP1241, VMD-928 300, DF6002, TGR-1202, AV 203, S-588410, Socazolimab, AMG 337, Retifanlimab, RO 7092284, Serplulimab, Cellspan Esophageal implant, CDX-1140, KY1044, NGM120, SGN-B6A, NP-G2-044, ADCT-301, AB308, Epacadostat, SCT-I10A, Larotinib, KN046, Sugemalimab, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

  • In September 2020, BeiGene announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted to review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for their anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab to treat patients with unresectable recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC). July 12, 2022, is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date.

  • CX-2029, co-developed by CytomX and AbbVie is a PDC directed against CD71, the transferrin receptor which is highly expressed on a number of solid and hematologic tumors, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and also Esophageal Cancer.

  • Telomelysin (OBP-301) is a gene-modified oncolytic adenovirus that selectively replicates in cancer cells by introducing human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) promoter. A Japanese pharmaceutical company Chugai Pharmaceutical is conducting phase 2 study, based on the exclusive license agreement for Telomelysin concluded between Chugai and Oncolys on 8 April, 2019.

  • Zymeworks’ lead product candidate, zanidatamab, is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody developed using Zymeworks proprietary Azymetric™ platform. Zanidatamab has been granted Fast Track designation for first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma in combination with standard of care chemotherapy.

  • In May 2020, Rafael Pharmaceuticals Enters into Research Collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to Evaluate the Effects of CPI-613® (Devimistat) on Esophageal Cancer.

  • Nanobiotix is evaluating NBTXR3 in Phase I clinical trial. The trial was conducted as a part of an ongoing clinical collaboration at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson).

Learn more about Esophageal Cancer Report offerings by requesting a sample @ Esophageal Cancer Emerging Therapies

The Esophageal Cancer pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Esophageal Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Esophageal Cancer pipeline landscape.

Esophageal Cancer Overview

Esophageal cancer was observed as the sixth most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide and is, therefore, a major global health challenge. Esophageal Cancer’s 2 major subtypes include Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and Esophageal adenocarcinoma, which are epidemiologically and biologically distinct.

Find out more about Esophageal cancer, treatments, and treatment pipeline therapies @ Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Assessment

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

Tislelizumab

BeiGene

Pre- registration

Antibody- dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants

Intravenous

Durvalumab

AstraZeneca

III

Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants

Intravenous

Atezolizumab

Hoffman-La-Roche

III

Cytotoxic T
lymphocyte
stimulants;
Programmed
cell death-1
ligand-1
inhibitors

Intravenous

SHR-1210

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

III

Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity;
Programmed
cell death-1
receptor
antagonists; T
lymphocyte
stimulants

Intravenous

Tucatinib

Seagen Inc.

II/III

ERBB 2
receptor
antagonists

Oral

ADP-A2M4CD8

Adaptimmune

II

Immunologic
cytotoxicity; T
lymphocyte
replacements

Intravenous

Amivantamab

Janssen Biotech

II

Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity

APX005M

Apexigen

II

Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity;
Apoprotein
stimulants;
Apoptosis
stimulants;
CD40 antigen
stimulants;
Immunostimulants

Intravenous

SI-B001

Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

II

Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity;
Epidermal
growth factor
receptor
antagonists;
ERBB-3
receptor
antagonists; T
lymphocyte
stimulants

Intravenous

JAB-3068

Jacobio Pharmaceutical

I/II

Protein
tyrosine
phosphatase
non receptor
type 11
antagonists

Oral

CAR-T/TCR-T
cells
immunotherapy

Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd.

I/II

NA

NA

BG 1807

Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology

Discovery

Immunologic
cytotoxicity; T
lymphocyte
replacements

NA

Discover more about the scope of the report @ Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Esophageal Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Esophageal Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

  • Discontinued & inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Intravenous

  • Subcutaneous

  • Topical

By Molecule Type

  • Gene therapy

  • Stem cell therapy

  • Small molecules

  • Monoclonal antibody

  • Cell therapy

By Mechanism of Action

● Protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 11 antagonists
● Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
● Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists; ERBB-3 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants
● Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
● ERBB 2 receptor antagonists
● Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants
● Transforming growth factor-beta type I receptor antagonists
● ERBB-3 receptor antagonists

Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: BeiGene, AstraZeneca, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Amgen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Oncolys Biopharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Luye Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunoFrontier, Inc, Adaptimmune, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Genentech, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology, Apexigen, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, EMD Serono, HaiHe Biopharma, Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd., Lumicell, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TESARO, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, CytomX Therapeutics, Shionogi, Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., VM Oncology, LLC, Dragonfly Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, OncoTherapy Science, Sorrento Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Roche, Henlix Biotech, Athenex, Biostage, Celldex Therapeutics, Kymab Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Seagen Inc., Novita Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics S.A., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Sinocelltech Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceutical, Ipsen, Atreca

  • Key Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Tislelizumab, Durvalumab, Mitoxantrone liposomal, Panitumumab, SHR-1210, OBP-301, Apatinib, Sunitinib malate, RAD001, Irinotecan, Ramucirumab, IMF-001, Autologous genetically modified ADP-A2M4CD8 cells, Sintilimab, Atezolizumab, Erdafitinib, M6620, DC-CIK, APX005M, BO-112, M1231, Ramucirumab, CYH33, PCA062, CAR-T/TCR-T cells, LUM015, JAB-3068, Niraparib, APG-2449, TAEST16001, CX-2029, S-488210, ZSP1241, VMD-928 300, DF6002, TGR-1202, AV 203, S-588410, Socazolimab, AMG 337, Retifanlimab, RO 7092284, Serplulimab, Cellspan Esophageal implant, CDX-1140, KY1044, NGM120, SGN-B6A, NP-G2-044, ADCT-301, AB308, Epacadostat, SCT-I10A, Larotinib, KN046, Sugemalimab

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Esophageal Cancer Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Esophageal Cancer: Overview

4

Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Therapeutic Assessment

6

Esophageal cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7

Esophageal cancer – In-depth Commercial Assessment

8

Esophageal cancer Collaboration Deals

9

Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

9.1

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

10

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

10.1

ADP-A2M4CD8: Adaptimmune

11

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

11.1

M6620: Merck KGaA

12

Inactive Products

13

Esophageal Cancer Key Companies

14

Esophageal Cancer Key Products

15

Esophageal Cancer- Unmet Needs

16

Esophageal Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

17

Esophageal Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18

Esophageal Cancer Analyst Views

19

Appendix

20

About DelveInsight

For further information on the Esophageal Cancer current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Esophageal Cancer Ongoing Clinical Trials

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

Related Reports

Esophageal Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Esophageal Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Esophageal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esophageal Cancer market trends, current treatment practices, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Esophageal Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Esophageal Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cervical Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Cervical Cancer –Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging drugs like Cemiplimab, Durvalumab, Tisotumab vedotin, and key companies involved like Genentech/Roche, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Advaxis, Agenus, Akeso Biopharma, Altor BioScience, Amgen/Allergan, AstraZeneca, Avastin Biosimilars, and others

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Intratumoral Cancer Therapies - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies, market drivers, market barriers, unmet medical needs, and key companies involved like Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, Oncolys BioPharma, Highlight Therapeutics, Takara Bio, NanOlogy, Istari Oncology, Moderna Therapeutics, Intensity Therapeutics, and several others.

Prostate Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Prostate cancer, emerging drugs, and key companies involved like Bayer Health Care, Amgen, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Clovis Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer—Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, unmet medical needs, and key companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck, Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ascentage Pharma Group, and many others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and key companies involved like Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Xcovery, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene, Incyte Corporation, and others.

CAR-T Pipeline Insights

DelveInsight’s, “CAR-T – Pipeline Insights, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 250+ pipeline drugs in the CAR-T pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, key companies including, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Amgen, Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC, bluebird bio, Carina Biotech, CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd, CARTherics, Celgene, DiaCarta, Inc, Endocyte, Inc, F1 Oncology, Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Gilead, Humanigen, Inc, Immune Therapeutics, Inc, Intrexon, Corp, and others.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market

DelveInsight's "Adrenocortical Carcinoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and key companies involved.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) pipeline landscape including BioSight, GlycoMimetics, Novartis, Takeda, Menarini Group, ImmunoGen, Kartos Therapeutics, Plexxikon, JW Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, GEMoaB Monoclonals, and several others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

Rare Cancer Market: A Global Crusade on what is a ‘less common cancer’?
Cancer is often challenging, however, diagnosis of rare cancer poses extra difficulties. Of all the diagnosed cancers, approximately 22% of the cases are rare cancers.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Size Anticipates Growth as the Key Companies Explores Novel Therapeutics Assets

Follicular lymphoma, a sub-type of indolent B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounts for approximately 20% of the total NHL cases. It is the most frequently diagnosed indolent lymphoma.

Top 5 Cancers Creating Major Challenge To The Global Healthcare System
Over the past few decades, Cancer has emerged as a major public health concern worldwide. Cancer is the second leading cause of death that takes place worldwide.

Case Study

Product Assessment

A large pharmaceutical-based company contacted DelveInsight to assess competitive products in the domain they were working in i.e. cyclophosphamide API and FD and wanted periodic reports on the developmental milestones of competitor companies. DelveInsight provided a thorough assessment of the competitor products through secondary and primary CI inputs, various company assessments, R&D development assessment, FD formulation assessment, and periodic insight generation.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


