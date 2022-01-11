U.S. markets closed

Extremities Market to Record 7.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Arthrex Inc, provides Mini-Open Anterior Ankle Fusion Plate for ankle arthrodesis| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extremities Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Extremities Market by Anatomy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Extremities Market by Anatomy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Anatomy (upper extremities and lower extremities)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Extremities Market is expected to increase by USD 3.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.27%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-
The Extremities Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Arthrex Inc - The company provides Mini-Open Anterior Ankle Fusion Plate for ankle arthrodesis. The design of this plate provides increased construct rigidity while decreasing micromotion at the ankle fusion interface when compared to the standard 3-screw fusion construct.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Extremities Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for extremities in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The continuous rise in orthopedic-related disorder, higher adoption of the advanced extremities, and rising M&A will facilitate the extremities market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Extremities Market Driver:

Technological innovations in extremity products have provided several benefits to both patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs). For patients, a technologically advanced product is likely to restore mobility faster. For HCPs, technological innovations help perform procedures efficiently. Different vendors operating in the global extremities market are offering a wide range of technologically advanced products that aid in the speedy recovery of patients. The launch of innovative products will increase the adoption of extremity products as both patients and HCPs require outcome-based solutions. Therefore, the emergence of innovative products is likely to drive the growth of the extremities market during the forecast period.

  • Extremities Market Trend:

The global extremities market is witnessing several M&A and partnerships. This is helping the leading vendors to increase their respective market shares and expand their operations in new geographic regions. Companies with strong financials acquire companies that have a strong focus on R&D, which helps the acquirer develop new products. Small vendors can merge with the key vendors to reach a bigger market as the customer base of an established vendor is higher than that of a small vendor. As large vendors look to expand their product portfolios and presence in different geographic regions, the trend of M&A and partnerships is likely to continue over the forecast period, which will drive the growth of the global extremities market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports-
Extremity Products Market -The extremity products market has the potential to grow by USD 1.37 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.85%. Download a free sample now!

Fracture Fixation Products Market -The fracture fixation products market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.97 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45%. Download a free sample now!

Extremities Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extremities-market-to-record-7-75-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-arthrex-inc-provides-mini-open-anterior-ankle-fusion-plate-for-ankle-arthrodesis-technavio-301456292.html

SOURCE Technavio

