ExtriCARE USA Introduces the extriCARE 3000 Pump to NPWT Market

PR Newswire
·1 min read

ExtriCARE USA announces FDA approval for the extriCARE 3000 negative pressure wound therapy pump.

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtriCARE USA, is pleased to announce that its innovative extriCARE 3000 pump has received FDA approval for use in the United States. The extriCARE 3000 pump is a state-of-the-art medical device designed to provide versatile and effective wound care treatment for patients.

The extriCARE 3000 pump is a breakthrough in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) technology, utilizing a unique combination of negative pressure and gentle gradual suction to promote healing and reduce the risk of infection. The device is easy to use, portable, and delivers quality performance in a variety of settings.

"We are thrilled to receive FDA approval for the extriCARE 3000 pump," said Peter Mason, President of extriCARE USA. "This is a major milestone for our company and represents years of dedication to our mission of enhancing quality of care and improving the lives of others. The extriCARE 3000 pump was created in joint partnership with Alleva Medical, whose standard of excellence in manufacturing is reflected in the final product. We believe that the extriCARE 3000 pump has the potential to revolutionize wound care treatment and improve health outcomes for patients."

The extriCARE 3000 pump is now available for purchase in the United States. extriCARE USA is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support and is dedicated to ensuring that healthcare providers and patients have access to this groundbreaking technology.

For more information about the extriCARE 3000 pump, please visit www.extricareusa.com.

About ExtriCARE USA:
ExtriCARE USA is a national medical device distribution company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). Our products save clinicians time and benefit patients by introducing solutions that are mobile and provide a more flexible therapy. To learn more, visit www.extricareusa.com or call 877.312.NPWT (6798).

Contact: Peter Mason
Email: info@extricareusa.com
Phone: 877-312-6798

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extricare-usa-introduces-the-extricare-3000-pump-to-npwt-market-301782128.html

SOURCE ExtriCARE USA

