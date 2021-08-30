Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market 2021-2025 | Expected Y-o-Y Growth Estimated to be 8.97%|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is poised to grow by $ 284.74 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the increasing use of XPP in automobiles for weight reduction as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market is segmented by Application (Transport, Packaging, Building and construction, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The rising consumer appeal toward eco-friendly packaging & recyclability of XPP foam will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, price fluctuation of PP a major concern for manufacturers may impede the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market covers the following areas:

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Sizing

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Forecast

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Braskem SA

DS Smith Plc

JSP Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

NMC International SA

Sonoco Products Co.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Click to download a free sample report!

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Geosynthetics Market Report - The geosynthetics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.65 billion, at a CAGR of 10.97%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Story continues

Gelatin Market Report -The gelatin market has the potential to grow by 292.53 thousand MT during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Braskem SA

DS Smith Plc

JSP Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

NMC International SA

Sonoco Products Co.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extruded-polypropylene-xpp-foam-market-2021-2025--expected-y-o-y-growth-estimated-to-be-8-9717000-technavio-reports-301364588.html

SOURCE Technavio