Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market 2021-2025 | Expected Y-o-Y Growth Estimated to be 8.97%|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is poised to grow by $ 284.74 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.
The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the increasing use of XPP in automobiles for weight reduction as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market is segmented by Application (Transport, Packaging, Building and construction, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The rising consumer appeal toward eco-friendly packaging & recyclability of XPP foam will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, price fluctuation of PP a major concern for manufacturers may impede the market growth.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market covers the following areas:
Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Sizing
Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Forecast
Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
BASF SE
Borealis AG
Braskem SA
DS Smith Plc
JSP Corp.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
NMC International SA
Sonoco Products Co.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
