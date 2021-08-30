U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market 2021-2025 | Expected Y-o-Y Growth Estimated to be 8.97%|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is poised to grow by $ 284.74 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the increasing use of XPP in automobiles for weight reduction as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market is segmented by Application (Transport, Packaging, Building and construction, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The rising consumer appeal toward eco-friendly packaging & recyclability of XPP foam will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, price fluctuation of PP a major concern for manufacturers may impede the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market covers the following areas:

  • Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Sizing

  • Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Forecast

  • Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE

  • Borealis AG

  • Braskem SA

  • DS Smith Plc

  • JSP Corp.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • NMC International SA

  • Sonoco Products Co.

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Click to download a free sample report!

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Geosynthetics Market Report - The geosynthetics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.65 billion, at a CAGR of 10.97%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Gelatin Market Report -The gelatin market has the potential to grow by 292.53 thousand MT during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • Borealis AG

  • Braskem SA

  • DS Smith Plc

  • JSP Corp.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • NMC International SA

  • Sonoco Products Co.

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extruded-polypropylene-xpp-foam-market-2021-2025--expected-y-o-y-growth-estimated-to-be-8-9717000-technavio-reports-301364588.html

SOURCE Technavio

