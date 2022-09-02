U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Material Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players BASF, Knauf Insulation, Kingspan & Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Materials Market

Global Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Materials Market
Global Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Materials Market

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Material Market By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation materials market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market is driven by growth in demand from non-residential construction sector, rise in popularity of energy-efficient building systems, and advantages of XPS insulation materials over other reinforcement materials such as expanded polystyrene.

Extruded polystyrene (XPS), a foam product, is a homogenous polystyrene produced primarily with characteristic colors of blue, pink, and green. XPS begins as a molten material that is pressed out of form into sheets. XPS is most commonly used as foam board insulation. XPS is widely used for insulation purposes such as structural insulating panels and insulating concrete forms (ICFs). The insulation materials of XPS use primarily HCFCs.

These are 90% less harmful to the ozone layer than CFCs. The aforementioned advantages of XPS compel its use by manufacturers over other reinforcement materials. Increased globalization plays a vital role in restructuring the construction industry. A shift in the industry trends has been observed owing to rapid economic growth in India and China. As majority of the countries in Asia-Pacific being in the developing stage, the economic growth is set to foster the ongoing urbanization. Moreover, surge in working population in these countries is expected to boost the demand for non-residential infrastructure, which in turn is projected to drive the global extruded polystyrene market.

However, environmental issues related to the use of global warming-causing toxic chemicals such as fluorochlorohydrocarbons and presence of high number of substitutes are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. According to European Union's (EU) Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) program, hexabromocyclododecane (HBDC) present in polystyrene is listed as a chemical of high concern and recommends restricting its use as much as possible. Manufacturers are investing large capital to eliminate the use of these toxic chemicals and develop high-quality, energy-efficient XPS systems to lower the impact of restraining factors.

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is a polystyrene foam obtained by extrusion process, which forms a closely packed structure that leads to excellent moisture-resistant properties. XPS insulation materials are used in residential and non-residential applications owing to their superior strength, durability, and superior thermal performance.

Currently, the use on insulation has increased in the recent years owing to the design-oriented goals of sustainability and energy efficiency. Moreover, XPS insulation material offers great flexibility, compatibility, and thermal efficiency for use in all areas of a building envelope and offers high resistance to pressure & moisture, which is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the extruded polystyrene (xps) insulation material market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing extruded polystyrene (xps) insulation material market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the extruded polystyrene (xps) insulation material market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global extruded polystyrene (xps) insulation material market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments
BY APPLICATION

  • Residential Construction

  • Non-residential Construction

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • BASF SE

  • Knauf Insulation

  • COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN S.A.

  • Kingspan Group Plc

  • Austrotherm GmbH

  • Xella International GmbH

  • Foamex Victoria Pty. Ltd.

  • Ridgespear Ltd.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Synthos S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: EXTRUDED POLYSTYRENE (XPS) INSULATION MATERIAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5: EXTRUDED POLYSTYRENE (XPS) INSULATION MATERIAL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE

  • Knauf Insulation

  • COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN S.A.

  • Kingspan Group Plc

  • Austrotherm GmbH

  • Xella International GmbH

  • Foamex Victoria Pty. Ltd.

  • Ridgespear Ltd.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Synthos S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umhj6k

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


