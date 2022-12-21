U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Extruders Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·5 min read
Major players in the extruders market are Hillenbrand Inc. , Shibaura Machine India Private Limited, The Japan Steel Works Ltd. , Kraussmaffei Group Gmbh, Battenfeld-Cincinnati, NFM Welding Engineers, Clextral, Leistritz AG, Davis-Standard LLC, Milacron Holdings Corp.

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Extruders Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact"
, BC Extrusion Holding GmbH, Keicher Engineering GmbH, Coperion GmbH, Presezzi Extrusion S.p.A., Theysohn Extrusionstechnik GmbH, and Useon Extrusion.

The global extruders market is expected to grow from $8.75 billion in 2021 to $9.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The extruders market is expected to grow to $11.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The extruders market consists of sales of tubes, tire treads and wire covering products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Extruders refer to the machine used to finish the extrusion process. That machine warms the product and drives it through the die to generate the required shape using a series of barrels and cylinders.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the extruders market in 2021. The regions covered in the extruders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of extruders are single-screw extruders, twin-screw extruders, and ram extruder.Single-screw extruder refers to increasing the pressure in the polymer melt so that it may be extruded through the die.

The various end users involved are building and construction, transportation, consumer goods, and others.

The increasing packaging industry is expected to propel the growth of the extruder market going forward.Packaging refers to the process of enclosing or protecting a product in a container in order to facilitate distribution, identification, storage, promotion, and usage.

Extrusion is a commercially effective technique that is increasing in demand across the food sector, including food processing, digital food marketing, and food packaging.For instance, in October 2021, according to a report released by Invest India, an Indian-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the packaging sector in India is developing at a CAGR of 22% to 25%.

Furthermore, according to the Flexible Packaging Association, a US-based association of the manufacturers of flexible packaging; and, material or equipment suppliers to the industry, in 2019, the US Flexible Packaging market generated $33.6 billion in revenue. Therefore, the increasing packaging industry is driving the demand for the extruder market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the extruder market.Major players operating in the market are developing products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the extruder market.

For instance, in March 2021, GEA Group AG, a German-based food processing technology company, launched xTru Twin 140, which provides Powered screws provide consumers up to 40% more capacity while maintaining the same efficiency, quality, and footprint as previous iterations.Furthermore, this high-capacity technology may be applied to additional GEA xTru Twin extruder types adapted to existing machines to improve capacity without modifying the industrial design.

The GEA xTru Twin extruders can manufacture a variety of goods, including cereal-based snack pellets that can be die-cut, 2D, 3D, multilayers, square form, punched, and direct expanded; morning cereals; dry pet food; and any other extruded food product.

In August 2019, Pexco LLC, a US-based plastic extruder company acquired American Extruded Plastics/ American Injection Molding Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Pexco’s acquisition of AEP-AIM is the company’s fourth under new ownership which is well-known for its commitment to quality and precision and makes an excellent fit. American Extruded Plastics/ American Injection Molding, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of quality plastic extrusions.

The countries covered in the extruders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The extruders market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides extruders market statistics, including extruders industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with extruders market share, detailed extruders market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the extruders industry. This extruders market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

