Exxon LNG Terminal In Italy Attracts Bid From BlackRock And Three Others, Transaction Could Be Worth $881M

Four international groups are contending to purchase Exxon Mobil Corp's (NYSE: XOM) majority stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal offshore Italy.

BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK), Igneo Infrastructure Partners , German asset manager IKAV , and energy infrastructure group VTTI , linked to commodity trader Vitol and Australian infrastructure fund IFM , have been short-listed to buy the majority stake in the terminal, Reuters cites familiar sources.

The deal could value the entire LNG terminal at nearly €800 million ($881 million).

Also Read: What's Going On With Exxon Mobil Shares Today

In March, Exxon started weighing the sale of its majority stake in Adriatic LNG, Italy's main regasification terminal, in a bid to divest non-core assets.

Exxon's sale has attracted interest from several infrastructure funds and international groups as they expected Italy to increase its LNG imports to partly replace the gas it used to get via pipeline from Russia.

Exxon's subsidiary ExxonMobil Italiana Gas has a 70.7% stake in the terminal, with QatarEnergy subsidiary Qatar Terminal Company Limited at 22% and Italian gas grid operator Snam S.P.A (OTC: SNMRY) at 7.3%.

Price Action: XOM shares traded lower by 0.50% at $105.13 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Exxon LNG Terminal In Italy Attracts Bid From BlackRock And Three Others, Transaction Could Be Worth $881M originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.