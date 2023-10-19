Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) stock is up by 9.2% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Exxon Mobil's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Exxon Mobil is:

26% = US$53b ÷ US$207b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Exxon Mobil's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Exxon Mobil has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 28% the company's ROE is pretty decent. As a result, Exxon Mobil's remarkable 27% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Exxon Mobil's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 28% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is XOM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Exxon Mobil Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Exxon Mobil's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 29%, meaning the company retains 71% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Exxon Mobil is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Exxon Mobil has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 44% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 16%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Exxon Mobil's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

