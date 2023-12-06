Advertisement
Exxon Mobil forecasts higher production, lifts buyback target

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil on Wednesday forecast production of 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2024, as the top U.S. oil producer bets on a lift from Permian basin and Guyana.

The company said it would increase the pace of share repurchases to $20 billion per year from the closing of its Pioneer deal through 2025.

Exxon said it expects $6 billion in additional cost savings by 2027.

The company has said it expected output to be flat until the end of this year, at 3.7 million boepd, due to its exit from Russia.

