Exxon Mobil Near $60 Billion Deal to Buy Pioneer, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is nearing a deal worth as much as $60 billion to buy shale-focused Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be completed in the coming days provided there are no complications, according to the newspaper.

Exxon “does not comment on market rumors,” the company said in a response to a Bloomberg request for comment. Pioneer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Any deal would likely reshape the US oil landscape and be Exxon’s largest acquisition since its 1999 takeover of Mobil Corp. Pioneer is one of the dominant independent explorers in the prolific Permian Basin oil field.

Attention has been focused on the future of Pioneer since Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, an architect of the shale boom that made the US an oil powerhouse, said in April he planned to retire at year’s end.

Exxon this year agreed a $4.9 billion deal, its largest in six years, to acquire Denbury Inc. and add a network of carbon dioxide pipelines in the US. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods told investors in July the company would be “picky” as it continued to examine acquisitions.

