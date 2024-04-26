Exxon Mobil profit declines in 1st quarter as natural gas prices fall

FILE - Delegates meet at the Exxon Mobil booth during the LNG2023 conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Exxon Mobil reports their earnings Friday, April 26, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
2 min read
0
In this article:

Exxon Mobil's profit declined in its first quarter as natural gas prices fell and industry refining margins dropped.

The energy company earned $8.22 billion, or $2.06 per share, for the three months ended March 31. A year earlier it earned $11.43 billion, or $2.79 per share.

The results didn't meet Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as assets sales. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were expecting earnings of $2.19 per share.

Shares slipped 2.7% before the market open on Friday.

The Spring, Texas-based company's revenue totaled $83.08 billion, down from $86.56 billion a year earlier. Wall Street forecast revenue of $86.6 billion.

Production in Guyana reached more than 600,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, a higher-than-expected level, the company said.

Exxon went on a bit of a shopping spree last year when oil prices were surging.

In July, the company said it would pay $4.9 billion for Denbury Resources, an oil and gas producer that has entered the business of capturing and storing carbon and stands to benefit from changes in U.S. climate policy.

In October Exxon topped that deal by announcing that it would buy shale operator Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion. Two months later, the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces federal antitrust law, asked for additional information from the companies about the proposed deal. The request is a step the agency takes when reviewing whether a merger could be anticompetitive under U.S. law. Pioneer disclosed the request in a filing in January.

Elevated levels of cash for all big producers drove a massive consolidation in the energy sector. In October Chevron said it would buy Hess Corp. for $53 billion.

Oil markets are being stretched by cutbacks in oil production from Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the war between Israel and Hamas still potentially runs the risk of igniting a broader conflict in the Middle East. While attacks on Israel do not disrupt global oil supply, according to an analysis by the U.S Energy Information Administration, “they raise the potential for oil supply disruptions and higher oil prices.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon misses on Q1 profit despite big gains in Guyana

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday missed analysts' estimates with a 28% year-on-year drop in first quarter profits as weaker refining margins and lower natural gas prices offset volume gains. The largest U.S. oil company, which is in the process of closing a $60 billion deal for top shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources, posted first-quarter earnings of $8.22 billion, or $2.06 per share, compared to an $11.43 billion net profit a year ago. Earnings from oil and gas production fell 14% on lower natural gas prices and refining tumbled 67% on weaker margins and investment and tax costs.

  • Chevron's quarterly profit beats estimates amid higher US production

    Oil giant Chevron Corp beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Friday as higher production volumes helped offset a hit from weak natural gas prices.

  • Intel falls as weak PC chip demand hurts second-quarter forecast

    The stock has fallen around 30% so far this year as Intel trails rival chip companies like Nvidia in producing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and components. Intel forecast second-quarter revenue of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $13.57 billion, according to LSEG data. Intel is planning a $100 billion spending spree across four U.S. states to build and expand factories.

  • Exxon profit drops 28%, falls short of estimates

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday missed analysts' estimates with a 28% year-on-year drop in first quarter profits as weaker refining margins and lower natural gas prices offset volume gains.

  • Cathie Wood makes almost $100 million on battered tech stock

    Her flagship Ark ETF has lost 17% year to date.

  • Investors brace for 5% Treasury yields as US inflation worries mount

    As U.S. inflation worries grow, some investors are preparing for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to breach a 16-year high of 5% hit last October. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have climbed in recent weeks as signs of persistent inflation erode expectations for how deeply the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates without further fueling consumer prices. Many investors are betting further weakness lies ahead for bonds.

  • Rooting for Trump to fail has made his stock shorters millions

    Rooting for Donald Trump to fail has rarely been this profitable. Just ask a hardy band of mostly amateur Wall Street investors who have collectively made tens of millions of dollars over the past month by betting that the stock price of his social media business — Truth Social — will keep dropping despite massive buying by Trump loyalists and wild swings that often mirror the candidate’s latest polls, court trials and outbursts on Trump Social itself.

  • The US economy may be barrelling towards stagflation, an outcome worse than recession

    As US growth shows signs of sputtering and inflation keeps rising, a re-run of the tumultuous 1970s is looking more likely.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Has His Sights on Only 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock, and It's Not Nvidia

    You'll only find seven different stocks in this billionaire's portfolio, and only one of them is a "big tech" company.

  • Why Are Shares of Intel Stock Crashing After Earnings?

    Intel stock dropped 9% after the company reported Q1 earnings. Is it a buy right now?