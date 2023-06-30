Do Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Exxon Mobil Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Exxon Mobil has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Exxon Mobil's EPS shot from US$6.03 to US$15.26, over the last year. Year on year growth of 153% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Exxon Mobil shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 11% to 19% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are Exxon Mobil Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$431b company like Exxon Mobil. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$493m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add Exxon Mobil To Your Watchlist?

Exxon Mobil's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Exxon Mobil is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Exxon Mobil you should know about.

