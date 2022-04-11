U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

ExxonMobil Introduces New Exceed™ S Performance Polyethylene, Enabling Converters to Rethink Film Design for Simpler Solutions

·3 min read
In this article:
SPRING, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExxonMobil introduced today its new Exceed™ S performance polyethylene (PE) resins, which deliver industry-leading combinations of stiffness and toughness while being easy to process. Utilizing the company's latest innovations in polymer science, the new PE platform provides opportunities to reduce the complexity of film formulations and designs while improving film performance, conversion efficiency, and packaging durability versus current market references.

airtube2
airtube2

Modern film design is a story of increasing complexity and compromise between performance and processability that is accepted to ensure durable packaging and high customer satisfaction. Multi-component resin blends in coextruded and laminated films with high layer counts are common-place. Every step of producing and converting printed film into durable packaging is prone to complexity-induced inefficiency, scrap and human mistakes. What if your resin could help simplify all of this?

"Exceed S performance PE resins deliver simplicity without compromise," said Tom Miller, Exceed S marketing manager at ExxonMobil. "With Exceed S, converters can obtain high levels of performance with easy processing, stiffness and toughness with less blending, and resin solutions that can simplify operations and improve package durability. In short, it is a platform of performance polyethylene grades designed to do so much, so simply."

Innovative converters can rethink film design with Exceed S performance PE by…

  • Creating stiff, tough functional layers to maximize performance

  • Leveraging increased performance to help facilitate solutions with sustainability benefits

  • Reducing the need to add HDPE for stiffness or LDPE for processing

  • Creating flatter, less extensible films to increase print and package line efficiency

  • Delivering more durable flexible packaging, contributing to consumer satisfaction and helping to reduce food waste

The first three commercially available grades of Exceed S resins are designed to ensure low melt pressure and high output on blown film lines. The combined benefits allow the creation of a broad range of packaging and film applications:

  • Large-format heavy duty sacks used in industry and agriculture along with silo bags for farming can benefit from increased puncture, impact and tear resistance. Exceed S resin's combination of low melt pressure and high extrusion output can also help increase converter's production capacity.

  • In primary packaging, non-laminated coextruded films used in pouches and bags containing liquid, food, or other goods can benefit from improved toughness and are less likely to break when transported or dropped. For example, multi-wall bladders used in hot-filled bag-in-box packaging exhibit exceptional resistance to heat-induced blocking and flex cracking.

  • PE//PE laminates with improved stiffness, toughness and bag drop survival can help facilitate larger pouch sizes and accommodate bulkier, heavier contents, helping to expand market usage of mechanically recyclable packaging.*

In these types of applications, the outstanding mechanical properties of Exceed S resins can be used to increase film performance, maintain comparable performance at a thinner gauge, produce more durable mono-material products, or incorporate high percentages of recycled content. Providing such solutions are part of ExxonMobil's four-pronged approach of using performance polymers to help facilitate solutions with sustainability benefits.

"ExxonMobil has been at the forefront of polyethylene innovation for nearly thirty years," said David Hergenrether, vice president for polyethylene at ExxonMobil. "The new Exceed S platform embodies our most advanced product and process development informed by deep, long-standing partnerships with our customers."

"The innovation opportunities that Exceed S performance polyethylene offers have already resulted in successful collaborations with more than 75 customers globally working on more than 100 different applications. We look forward to collaborating with our customers on new opportunities to advance their products."

Learn more about ExxonMobil's Exceed S solutions, visit: https://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/pe

ExxonMobil_Logo
ExxonMobil_Logo

SOURCE Exxon Mobil Corporation

