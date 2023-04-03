U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Exyte Announces Completion of Minority Investment by BDT Capital Partners

PR Newswire
·3 min read

  • Following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, the transaction closed on March 31, 2023

  • Having BDT as additional shareholder supports Exyte's long-term strategy and focus on high-tech industries

STUTTGART, Germany, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction where funds affiliated with BDT Capital Partners, LLC ("BDT"), an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, have acquired a significant minority interest in Exyte. The transaction, which was first announced in November 2022, closed following receipt of all customary regulatory approvals. The Austrian Stumpf Group, who acquired Exyte in 2008, retains a majority stake in the company.

Exyte Logo
Exyte Logo

 

BDT's shareholding supports Exyte's long-term strategy. In fiscal year 2022, Exyte achieved sales of 7.4 billion euros, representing a 50 percent increase compared to 2021. As a leading provider of design, engineering, and construction services for high-tech industries, Exyte has targeted 10 billion euros in sales by 2027.

Georg Stumpf said: "BDT Capital Partners and the Stumpf Group are the perfect partners to further support the successful development of Exyte. I look forward to the long-term cooperation and a promising future."

"We look forward to working with Exyte's management team to support the company's continued growth as it executes against its strategy," said Don McLellan, Partner at BDT & MSD Partners. "This partnership is emblematic of our approach providing aligned long-term capital to family- and founder-led businesses to help them sustain and grow their businesses."

Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte, said, "Together with the Stumpf Group and BDT, we will build on the Exyte success story. With our new ownership structure, we will continue to diligently implement our successful strategy with a focus on high-tech industries."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2022, the company generated sales of €7.4 billion with around 9,000 employees worldwide.

About BDT Capital Partners

BDT Capital Partners provides family- and founder-led businesses with long-term, differentiated capital through its investment funds. It is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. Since 2010, BDT & MSD Partners' affiliated funds have deployed more than $50 billion across their investment strategies. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com.

Contacts

René Ziegler Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 711 88044606
+49 172 5838786

rene.ziegler@exyte.net
www.exyte.net

BDT & Company
Sara Evans / Matthew Glasser
(312) 529-6548 / (312) 385-2883

communications@bdtcap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/Exyte_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exyte-announces-completion-of-minority-investment-by-bdt-capital-partners-301788058.html

