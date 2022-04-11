U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Exyte Continues Strong Performance and Achieves Record Annual Results, Marking the Next Level of the Company's Ambitious Growth Path

·7 min read

  • Order intake doubled, reaching €8.1 billion – highest value in the company's history

  • Sales increased by almost 20% to €4.9 billion – reaching a new record

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23% to €294 million

  • Adjusted EBIT rose almost 25% to €263 million

  • Sales of around €6.0 billion are expected to be achieved in the current fiscal year

  • Company is aiming at a sales target of €10.0 billion by 2027 with a future agenda for accelerated growth and global impact

STUTTGART, Germany, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte GmbH (Exyte), a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has once again achieved record level annual results, overdelivering all major planned financial figures and continuously delivering remarkable growth.

Exyte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exyte)
Exyte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exyte)

Exyte serves the most technically demanding clients in flourishing markets driven by megatrends with strong secular growth, such as semiconductors and batteries, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology as well as data centers. The company is an industry pioneer with differentiated technical expertise and a trusted partner to premier blue-chip clients globally.

With an all-time high sales volume of €4.9 billion, an increase by almost 20% (2020: €4.1 billion), and the highest-ever order intake of €8.1 billion, doubling compared to prior-year level (2020: €4.1 billion), Exyte is benefitting from unprecedented growth in its major business segments and in all regions. The company's profitability also capitalized on the sales growth with adjusted EBITDA rising by 23% to €294 million (2020: €240 million) and adjusted EBIT by almost 25% to €263 million (2020: €213 million) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.0% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4%. The order backlog as of 31 December 2021 has more than doubled compared to the previous year, reaching €6.7 billion (2020: €3.2 billion).

Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte says, "We provide efficient and reliable solutions for our customers' challenging needs and drive new innovations in booming industries. Our clear focus on industries driven by megatrends is paying off – Exyte continues to benefit especially from the semiconductor boom and the increasing demand for pharmaceutical and biotech production facilities leading to constant, profitable growth. With our successful ongoing projects and our huge project pipeline, we are well positioned for future growth, reaching next record level results."

Exyte's largest business segment Advanced Technology Facilities continues to grow, Biopharma & Life Science business segment with record sales increase of over 60%

The largest segment, Advanced Technology Facilities, with a sales share of over 87%, recorded a sales growth of more than 20% with over €4.2 billion in 2021 (2020: €3.5 billion). Due to the ongoing demand in the semiconductor industry, the order intake more than doubled year-on-year with almost €7.3 billion (2020: €3.4 billion).

Sales in the Biopharma & Life Sciences segment grew by over 60% reaching €357 million (2020: €221 million) and increasing its share of total sales to over 7%. This was mainly due to stronger demand for biopharma facilities. The order intake increased by almost 12% to €492 million (2020: €440 million).

In the Data Centers segment, the order intake almost tripled to €305 million (2020: €107 million) while sales were slightly reduced to €180 million (2020: €224 million) due to project shifts to 2022.

EMEA region again the strongest in terms of sales, APAC records largest growth rate in sales and order intake

From a regional perspective, with €2.4 billion, EMEA accounted for almost 50% of total sales (2020: €2.4 billion). In the APAC region, sales increased significantly by almost 70% to €1.7 billion (2020: €1.0 billion) – accounting for almost 35% of total sales. Sales in AMER rose slightly from €407 million to €423 million. In addition to the regions, the business area Technology and Services is also a reporting segment with sales increasing by almost 20% to €427 million (2020: €356 million).

"We once again delivered remarkable results in our business segments and regions," says Peter Schönhofer, CFO of Exyte. "Last year we again outperformed our financial goals: we achieved a record level order intake and again significantly increased our sales. Thanks to the higher sales as well as the ongoing streamlining and standardization of processes, we also improved our profitability and increased our adjusted EBIT by almost 25%. Our clear goal is to continue our profitable growth and to boost our profitability even more. For 2022, we have budgeted to grow sales organically by more than 20% to a new record level of around €6 billion along with EBITDA of around €400 million and EBIT of around €360 million, an increase in both cases of over 35%."

Exyte to continue its next level of growth aiming to hit a sales level of €10 billion already in five years with various initiatives planned to accelerate profitable growth

The unprecedented results of 2021 mark the beginning of a next level of growth in Exyte's history. With a clearly defined core business and distinct target countries, Exyte is pursuing an ambitious growth objective: the company is on its "Pathway to Ten" and will reach a level of around €6.0 billion in sales in the current year, planning to reach a sales level of €10.0 billion by 2027. Exyte is following a dedicated future agenda for accelerated profitable growth and global impact to sustainably benefit from the secular trends in its focus industries and to take the company to the next level of growth - Next Level Exyte. The future agenda, which incorporates the already initiated "Strategy 2025," combines plans and initiatives in various areas:

  • Leveraging growth potential and strictly focusing on new market requirements – especially in the booming semiconductor production worldwide, the rising battery manufacturing – particularly in Europe – as well as individual pharmaceutical and biotech production focusing on both the European and the US market.

  • Strengthening of business development and expanding customer relationships – with a focus on global and regional key accounts.

  • Boosting and expanding the core business through acquisitions – with dedicated further acquisition targets already on the agenda and in preparation.

  • Pushing the global recruiting and personnel development initiatives across all segments to manage the demand dynamics – after having increased staff by over 50% in 2021, another 1,500 to 2,000 hires are planned in 2022, aiming at 12,000 to 13,000 employees worldwide within the next 5 years.

  • Expanding the global footprint but at the same time becoming "One Global Company" – by intensifying the harmonization of processes, structures, and systems worldwide.

Dr. Wolfgang Büchele concluded, "With the foundation of Exyte, we strategically transformed the company into a leading player focusing on innovative solutions in key technology driven industries worldwide. We are pursuing an unprecedented growth path: after record-breaking results last year and a considerable growth momentum based on our substantial order backlog, we are reaching the next level of our growth story. By further focusing on our booming client markets, expanding our global footprint in line with client needs, and by broadening our portfolio through selective M&A, we have bright future prospects: within five years we aim at successfully completing our 'Pathway to Ten' by exceeding the €10 billion sales mark – as a globally integrated, high-performing company, being the employer of choice in all our businesses."

Key Financial Figures at a Glance



2021


2020


Change

2021 vs. 2020

Order Intake

€8.11 bn

€4.05 bn

+100.4%

Sales

€4.86 bn

€4.07 bn

+19.6%

Adjusted EBITDA

€293.7 m

€239.5 m

+22.6%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

6.0%

5.9%

+0.1 PP

Adjusted EBIT

€263.3 m

€212.9 m

+23.7%

Adjusted EBIT Margin

5.4%

5.2%

+0.2 PP

For more details about our record level financial year 2021 and the strategic plans for Exyte's next level of growth, please visit our annual results landing page and our company LinkedIn account.

Besides the annual report you will find statements by our top management as well as fact-filled texts with descriptive graphics highlighting our record level figures.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, we serve clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to our customers worldwide. We create a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2021, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.9 billion with around 7,400 employees worldwide.

Contact

Adriana Williams
Vice President Corporate Communications
& Investor Relations
+49 711 8804 1489
adriana.williams@exyte.net
www.exyte.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/Exyte_Logo.jpg

