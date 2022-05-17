U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Exyte remains on record-level growth path in the first quarter of 2022 allowing for an uplifted year-end outlook

·6 min read

  • Order intake doubled year-on-year, marking a new Q1-record with €2.6 billion

  • Sales increased strongly by more than a third to €1.5 billion, also reaching an all-time-high in Q1

  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT both increased over-proportionately to €105 million and €95 million, respectively

  • Annual sales of €10.0 billion planned by 2027; envisaged sales of more than €6.6 billion in the current fiscal year, outperforming budgeted sales by 10 percent

  • "Next Level" future agenda for accelerated growth and global impact successfully kicked-off

STUTTGART, Germany, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record level financial year 2021, Exyte GmbH (Exyte), a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, also realized all-time-high results in Q1/2022 pursuing the next level of its accelerated growth path, its "Pathway to Ten".

Exyte Logo
Exyte Logo

Exyte serves the most technically demanding clients in flourishing markets driven by megatrends with strong secular growth, such as semiconductors and batteries, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology as well as data centers.

With an order intake of €2.6 billion, doubling compared to previous year (Q1/2021: €1.3 billion) and a strong sales volume increase by more than a third year-on-year to €1.5 billion (Q1/2021: €1.1 billion), Exyte starts into financial year 2022 with the highest order intake and sales volume ever accomplished in a first quarter.

Exyte's profitability improved over-proportionately: adjusted EBITDA reached €105 million (Q1/2021: €71 million) and adjusted EBIT €95 million (Q1/2021: €64 million) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.9% (Q1/2021: 6.4 %) and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.3% (Q1/2021: 5.7%).

"Our record level results in the first quarter show that we continue to be perfectly positioned for long-term secular growth in all our markets taking Exyte's success to the next level," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte. "Our 'Pathway to Ten' will be accelerated by our "Next Level" future agenda - in Q1 several strategic initiatives to boost profitable growth, streamline processes, enhance operations, and advance our employee branding and talent management have successfully been kicked-off."

Strong growth in all business segments; Advanced Technology Facilities remains the main growth driver with a significant increase in sales and order intake

All three business segments were awarded important projects in all regions. Due to substantial ongoing projects, Advanced Technology Facilities, with a sales share of over 87%, continued to grow year-on-year: the sales volume increased by more than a third to €1.3 billion (Q1/2021: €1.0 billion); the order intake more than doubled reaching €2.3 billion (Q1/2021: €1.1 billion).

Sales in the Biopharma & Life Sciences segment grew by almost 70% compared to the prior year reaching €126 million (Q1/2021: €75 million) and increasing its share of total sales to over 8% in the first three months of 2022. This was mainly due to major project wins, especially in the APAC region. Incoming orders amounted to €83 million.

The Data Center segment recorded an increase in sales of more than 150% reaching €51 million (Q1/2021: €20 million), which is mainly driven by the EMEA region. The order intake rose by more than 85% to €187 million (Q1/2021: €101 million).

APAC region becomes the largest contributor to the group's success with a massive increase in sales and an all-time high order intake

In the first quarter of financial year 2022, the APAC region's sales share was around 50% with sales amounting to €780 million, an increase by 165% compared to previous year (Q1/2021: €294 million). Moreover, the region achieved a record level order intake of €1.8 billion (Q1/2021: €411 million), an increase of more than 335%. With €511 million, EMEA accounted for almost 33% of total sales in Q1/2022 (Q1/2021: €629 million). Incoming orders amounted to €439 million. Sales in AMER declined to €94 million (Q1/2021: €131 million), however, the order intake increased more than fourfold to €218 million (Q1/2021: €51 million). In addition to the regions, the business area Technology and Services is also a reporting segment with sales increasing by almost 90% to €173 million (Q1/2021: €92 million).

Outlook for financial year 2022 uplifted

Exyte raises its guidance for the current financial year. Driven by a high backlog volume the company expects a considerable sales increase to more than €6.6 billion in annual sales by the end of the year (2021: €4.9 billion), thereby constantly pursuing the goal of reaching €10.0 billion annual sales in 2027. Additionally, a substantial rise in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT increase in accordance with the positive development in sales is expected. Incoming orders in 2022 are assumed to be close to the record from 2021.

Peter Schönhofer, CFO at Exyte, states, "With our all-time-high order intake and sales volume in the first quarter of 2022, we continued with our momentum following our extremely successful last year and were successfully progressing on our 'Pathway to Ten'. Based on our outstanding results in the first three months, we expect a sustainable positive volume and profit outlook for financial year 2022 outperforming our budget with envisaged sales of more than €6.6 billion which is 10% higher than originally projected."

Key Financial Figures at a glance



Q1/2022


Q1/2021


Change

2022 vs. 2021

Order Intake

€2.6 bn

€1.3 bn

+100.3%

Sales

€1.5 bn

€1.1 bn

+36.1%

Adjusted EBITDA

€105 m

€71 m

+47.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

6.9%

6.4%

+0.5 PP

Adjusted EBIT

€95 m

€64 m

+48.4%

Adjusted EBIT Margin

6.3%

5.7%

+0.5 PP

For more details about our record level Q1-results 2022 please visit our website and our company LinkedIn account.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, we serve clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to our customers worldwide. We create a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2021, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.9 billion with around 7,400 employees worldwide.

www.exyte.net

Contact

René Ziegler
Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+49 711 88044606, +49 172 5838786
rene.ziegler@exyte.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/Exyte_Logo.jpg

