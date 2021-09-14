U.S. markets closed

EY Accelerate for RISE with SAP will help organizations prepare for what's next

·5 min read

- Provides a suite of accelerators, tools and services to help organizations innovate faster

- Drives businesses' digital transformation and accelerates shift to the cloud

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces EY Accelerate, a suite of accelerators, tools and services that will support clients on their journey to the cloud with RISE with SAP, a comprehensive, intelligent and customer-specific SAP offering.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)
EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

EY Accelerate includes EY Phase 0, a detailed digital transformation and business case development offering, EY solutions from tax, cyber, risk and other lines of business, as well as accelerators, such as the EY Intelligent Transformation Platform and EY Intelligent Industry solutions, and technical migration tools and services that help organizations build intelligent enterprises and innovate for the future. EY Accelerate combines services, assets and solutions to support clients in driving their cloud strategies and vision. Leveraging the EY Intelligent Delivery Platform, EY Accelerate helps clients align their strategy and move their intelligent enterprise into the cloud.

RISE with SAP provides clients with a simplified approach to creating an intelligent enterprise. Aligning EY Accelerate with SAP's offering combines EY industry knowledge and business transformation experience to help clients establish and implement cloud strategies via RISE with SAP to accelerate digital transformation.

Hanne Jesca Bax, EY EMEIA Markets & Accounts Leader and EY Global SAP Executive Sponsor, says:

"The transformation imperative is urgent, challenging and opportunity rich. Leaders are reframing their businesses to adapt to a new landscape by innovating their business model, elevating their customer experience, and finding new ways to leverage data and technology. Transformative change creates exponential value that lasts. EY believes successful transformations place humans at the center of their organization, leverage technology at speed and innovate at scale. EY Accelerate for RISE with SAP supports our clients' vision and accelerates positive change, from fast tracking the adoption of intelligent technology and new ways of working, to pivoting quickly to evolve with changing consumer expectations, while creating more engaging experiences."

By positioning EY capabilities to RISE with SAP, EY teams are building flexible value chains, innovating with industry best practices, and providing clients the ability to understand and act on the sentiments of their customers, employees and ecosystem. These processes help organizations manage their environmental impact, grow more resilient, profitable and sustainable.

Brian Duffy, President of Cloud, SAP, says:

"There is no RISE with SAP without the support of our vast ecosystem. We have been so impressed with the way in which EY is embracing the offering through the launch of EY Accelerate, designing a way for our customers to both embark on, and advance, their business transformation journeys. The focus and resources that EY has invested in this move shows the value of RISE with SAP and the impact it can have on organizations, regardless of industry or cloud readiness. With the right expertise and experience from collaborators such as the EY organization and with the momentum continuing to build as RISE with SAP evolves and matures, together we will power an acceleration of cloud adoption and business growth, globally, like never before."

EY also recently announced a collaboration with SAP on the innovation of industry cloud solutions, including insurance, banking, life sciences and energy, to help drive clients' digital transformation.

Notes to editors

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates. © 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-accelerate-for-rise-with-sap-will-help-organizations-prepare-for-whats-next-301376958.html

SOURCE Ernst & Young LLP

