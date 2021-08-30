U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,438.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.75
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.00
    +11.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8700
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,738.35
    -533.43 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.60
    +29.70 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

EY analysis reveals how devastating 2020 was for US oil and gas; three paths for producers moving forward

·5 min read

- 2020 captured the highest impairment charges since 2015 and significant declines in US oil and gas revenues, reserves and capital expenditures

- Of the studied companies, company ESG goals were most often identified for environmental topics (53%), rather than goals for social (33%) or governance (10%)

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year was unique among down cycles experienced by the oil and gas industry, as reflected by considerable drops in oil demand, revenues, capital expenditures (capex) and reserves, according to the EY US oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study. The study documents the historic fallout during 2020 with analysis of reserve and production information from the industry's 50 largest publicly traded exploration and production companies — based on year-end 2020 US oil and gas reserves — as well as their environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures.

Building a better working world logo.
Building a better working world logo.

Companies in the study posted the lowest revenues since 2016 at US$110.8 billion, as the effect of cratered global demand, prices, and increasing investor pressure all weighed on financial performance. Impairment charges amounted to US$66.6 billion, the highest for the five-year study period by more than 300% due to the significant decline in oil prices. After-tax losses were US$84.1 billion — the first loss since 2016.

"2020 has the potential to be a profoundly transformative year for energy," said Mitch Fane, EY Americas Energy & Resources Leader and EY US Oil & Gas Leader. "As the market recovers from the pandemic and the financial positions of companies improve, the future of the industry will be determined. One thing is certain: there's no stopping the energy transition. The oil and gas companies that remain today are confronting the immense challenge of how to access capital, reinvest and reshape their businesses."

Capital expenditures, production and reserves
According to the study, capex totaled US$60.3 billion, 60% lower than 2019, the lowest for the study period, with decreased investment in all categories: proved properties acquired, unproved properties acquired, exploration, development and other. The companies studied drilled 41% and 32% fewer development and exploration wells, respectively, compared with 2019.

"The lower commodity price environment of last year caused a significant drop in capex and significant impairments," said Herb Listen, EY Americas Energy & Resources Assurance Leader. "Though prices have recovered, we haven't seen a rebound in capex in 2021 and, as a result, likely won't see a return in US production to the same pre-pandemic levels. This will cause a ripple effect as the market struggles to meet recovering demand and may result in higher prices."

Oil production was 2.8 billion barrels and gas production was 13.2 trillion cubic feet (tcf), only a 2% decrease from 2019, which saw the highest oil and gas production during the study period. The companies reported combined oil reserves of 26 billion barrels and combined gas reserves of 148 tcf, decreases of 19% and 13%, respectively, compared with 2019 primarily driven by downward revisions of 5.1 billion barrels and 19.4 tcf due to lower commodity pricing and decreased forecasted capital investment commitments.

ESG disclosures

More than three-fourths of the companies studied have published a sustainability or ESG report — including all of the integrateds, nearly all of the large independents (93%) and 65% of the other independents. Company goals were most often identified for environmental topics (53%), while goals for social (33%) and governance (10%) topics were less often stated.

"ESG and sustainability have become essential to attracting capital and creating long-term value for all stakeholders," said Listen. "Interestingly, very few companies in our study — only 16% — are providing third-party assurance over ESG metrics. Due to a lack of standardization and companies following various frameworks, the importance of third-party assurance to investors is going to grow."

Moving forward

As the global economy emerges from the pandemic and commodity prices rise, it remains unclear how aggressively companies will be in investing in the oilfield. In fact, according to the study, plowback percentages have been trending down for several years as capital markets shifted expectations of US shale from growth to returns.

"The higher prices of 2021, and the substantial cost-cutting of last year, have boosted 2021 earnings and illuminated three probable paths for E&Ps moving forward," said Fane. "While the integrateds seem more likely to use their capital to invest in decarbonization and alternative energies, many independents will be more likely to reinvest in their core business as oil and gas continues to be needed for decades to come. A smaller subset of companies may choose a path toward slow liquidation, returning capital to shareholders instead of investing for the future."

About the survey
The EY US oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study is a compilation and analysis of US oil and gas reserve and production information reported by publicly traded companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission and an analysis of certain publicly reported ESG disclosures, as applicable. It presents results for the five-year period from 2016 to 2020 for the 50 largest companies based on 2020 end-of-year US oil and gas reserve estimates.

EY | Building a better working world

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, an EY member firm serving clients in the US.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-analysis-reveals-how-devastating-2020-was-for-us-oil-and-gas-three-paths-for-producers-moving-forward-301364695.html

SOURCE EY

Recommended Stories

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Li Auto's stock rallies after surprise loss but revenue beat expectations, and outlook was upbeat

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. rallied 2.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a surprise second-quarter loss but revenue that beat expectations as deliveries nearly tripled and provided an upbeat outlook. Net losses narrowed to RMB235.5 million ($36.5 million), or RMB0.26 per American depositary receipt, from RMB345.2 million, or RMB2.71 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-ADS loss was RMB0.07, compared with the

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks of the year, imposing their strictest controls yet over entertainment for youths in a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can henceforth only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a notice by the National Press and Publication Administration. Th

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Ideanomics stock shoots up after deal to buy VIA Motors in a $450 million stock deal

    Shares of Ideanomics Inc. shot up 13.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle adoption facilitator and financial services company announced a deal to buy electric commercial vehicle company VIA Motors International Inc. in a stock deal valuing VIA at $450 million. Under terms of the deal, VIA shareholders will receive a total of 162 million Ideanomics shares at a price of $2.34 a share, which is 2.2% above Friday's closing price of $2.29. Separately, Ideanomics will advance $50

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.