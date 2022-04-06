U.S. markets closed

EY announces alliance with Aera Technology to unlock the power of decision intelligence in supply chain transformation

·3 min read

  • Powering faster, synchronized reactions to unprecedented changes

  • Implementing leading supply chain practices without costly IT overhauls

  • Automating decision-making to drive operational and financial improvement

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between Aera Technology (Aera) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help organizations leverage decision intelligence to accelerate their supply chain transformation.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)
EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

Today's supply chains are facing growing pressures from demanding consumers while trying to mitigate the impact of increased disruption. To address the increased volume, velocity and complexity of decisions, organizations are turning to decision intelligence — the digitization, augmentation and automation of decision-making — to dramatically increase the agility and reaction times to those almost daily changes.

The EY–Aera Alliance combines the supply chain transformation knowledge of the EY organization with Aera's innovative cognitive technology. Aera's Decision Cloud™ is a cloud-based, always-on digital platform. It applies data crawling, artificial intelligence and industry-specific models to make recommendations, predict outcomes and act autonomously to execute complex strategic and operational decisions.

The EY–Aera Alliance helps deliver broad digital transformation and leading-edge technology tailored to customers' business needs, providing clients a road map to reimagine processes and derive value. Through the EY–Aera Alliance, organizations can recognize the value of decision intelligence in their supply chains within just a few weeks of implementation.

Michael Dobslaw, EY US Aera Alliance Leader, says:

"The need for visibility and faster informed decision-making has elevated the supply chain discipline to a C-suite conversation. Today's supply chain practitioners are mired down in sifting through old data and manual systems. Aera's Decision Cloud™ helps clients' planners to move from reactive to proactive with the support of decision intelligence. This will not only lead to better business results, but more fulfilling careers for supply chain professionals."

Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology, says:

"EY teams share our vision of helping organizations reimagine how decisions are made. Together we will allow business leaders to elevate decision intelligence and accelerate supply chain transformation."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Aera Technology
Aera Technology is the cognitive automation company that makes business agility happen. We deliver the first scalable digital platform that integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-alliance-with-aera-technology-to-unlock-the-power-of-decision-intelligence-in-supply-chain-transformation-301519248.html

SOURCE EY

