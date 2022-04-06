EY announces alliance with Aera Technology to unlock the power of decision intelligence in supply chain transformation

Powering faster, synchronized reactions to unprecedented changes

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between Aera Technology (Aera) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help organizations leverage decision intelligence to accelerate their supply chain transformation.

Today's supply chains are facing growing pressures from demanding consumers while trying to mitigate the impact of increased disruption. To address the increased volume, velocity and complexity of decisions, organizations are turning to decision intelligence — the digitization, augmentation and automation of decision-making — to dramatically increase the agility and reaction times to those almost daily changes.

The EY–Aera Alliance combines the supply chain transformation knowledge of the EY organization with Aera's innovative cognitive technology. Aera's Decision Cloud™ is a cloud-based, always-on digital platform. It applies data crawling, artificial intelligence and industry-specific models to make recommendations, predict outcomes and act autonomously to execute complex strategic and operational decisions.

The EY–Aera Alliance helps deliver broad digital transformation and leading-edge technology tailored to customers' business needs, providing clients a road map to reimagine processes and derive value. Through the EY–Aera Alliance, organizations can recognize the value of decision intelligence in their supply chains within just a few weeks of implementation.

Michael Dobslaw, EY US Aera Alliance Leader, says:

"The need for visibility and faster informed decision-making has elevated the supply chain discipline to a C-suite conversation. Today's supply chain practitioners are mired down in sifting through old data and manual systems. Aera's Decision Cloud™ helps clients' planners to move from reactive to proactive with the support of decision intelligence. This will not only lead to better business results, but more fulfilling careers for supply chain professionals."

Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology, says:

"EY teams share our vision of helping organizations reimagine how decisions are made. Together we will allow business leaders to elevate decision intelligence and accelerate supply chain transformation."

