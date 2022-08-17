U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,155.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,657.50
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.52
    +0.99 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1200
    -0.0950 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,080.28
    +127.56 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.42
    +2.51 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,170.60
    +301.69 (+1.05%)
     

EY announces alliance with Kyndryl to help organizations advance and accelerate their digital transformation journeys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KD
    Watchlist

  • Combines Kyndryl IT services expertise with strategy, business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US

  • Helps clients navigate complex digital transformations from design, implementation to ongoing operations

  • Assists in adapting to rapidly changing market needs by combining the strengths of two global organizations that can jointly address comprehensive digital solutions

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to support clients in achieving their digital transformation goals.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)
EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

Many organizations are turning to digital transformation to become more effective and competitive. As they go through this journey, many face challenges related to complex IT environments and the inherent risks (e.g., cybersecurity, resiliency and IT asset management).

Recognizing this, the EY−Kyndryl Alliance provides an innovative approach and utilizes advanced technologies to help organizations transform and modernize their business. The alliance combines Kyndryl's cloud and core infrastructure services with the leading business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US in areas including cybersecurity, asset management and cloud infrastructure services.

Kyndryl is a leader in managed infrastructure and implementation services. They offer a comprehensive suite of mission-critical capabilities, while EY US is a leader in driving large-scale, complex client transformations and has deep industry experience as part of its business and technology consulting services. The combination of these complementary services will greatly assist clients on their transformation journeys while mitigating the risks of these highly complex initiatives.

Heather Ficarra, Kyndryl Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"As organizations execute on their digital transformation journeys, they face challenges in modernizing complex systems, business processes and controls. The EY−Kyndryl Alliance will help clients achieve their strategic transformation goals by providing compelling comprehensive solutions. The alliance leverages the deep domain experience of EY business and technology consulting with Kyndryl's technology transformation and support."

Greg Sarafin, EY Global Partner Ecosystem Leader, says:

"The combination of the leading business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US and the industry-leading IT infrastructure services of Kyndryl will be a powerful force in the market. The creation of innovative, joint services and solutions that address the strategy, transformation and ongoing operations will greatly benefit our mutual clients."

Stephen Leonard, Kyndryl Global Alliances & Partnerships Leader, says:

"Our alliance with EY US will help broaden the global reach and impact of Kyndryl's advanced IT infrastructure services to new customers across different industries and geographies that are seeking to modernize and transform their businesses. The combined experience and solutions that will stem from our strategic relationship with EY US will help companies overcome challenges, pursue new opportunities and derive more value from their IT environments."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

This news release reflects information from the date of initial publication and is not further updated.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's more than 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-alliance-with-kyndryl-to-help-organizations-advance-and-accelerate-their-digital-transformation-journeys-301607140.html

SOURCE EY

Recommended Stories

  • South African Opposition Considers Joint Campaign for 2024 Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- South African opposition parties that formed coalitions to wrest control of a number of towns from the governing African National Congress in last year’s municipal elections, are now considering campaigning jointly ahead of a national and provincial vote in 2024.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsTh

  • LinkedIn: Women Face More Barriers In Workplace vs Men

    LinkedIn APAC MD Feon Ang says more women are creating their own opportunities through entrepreneurship, possibly due to a lack of opportunities in the world of work. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Tencent’s Huanhe allows NFT refunds, halts further sales

    Tencent’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Huanhe says it will allow buyers to refund purchased NFTs but will no longer issue the digital assets, citing a “focus on the company’s core strategic considerations.” See related article: Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com offers NFTs despite state media criticisms Fast facts The marketplace’s app will remain, but it will […]

  • Fed issues guidelines for crypto banks to enter central banking system

    The U.S Federal Reserve published what it called “final guidelines” for how crypto banks could be granted “master accounts” that are needed to transact directly with the Fed and the broader global banking system. See related article: Federal Reserve to taper bond purchases, prompting concerns over BTC impact Fast facts The Fed referred to these […]

  • Drugmaker Endo Files for Bankrupty Over Debt, US Opioid Litigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug manufacturer Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by litigation, including claims that it profited by helping fuel the US opioid epidemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mo

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Fargo Plans Major Retr

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.