EY Announces Capital Rx CEO and Co-Founder AJ Loiacono as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award Finalist

·5 min read

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that AJ Loiacono, CEO and co-founder of Capital Rx was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

AJ Loiacono, CEO and co-founder of Capital Rx - Entrepreneur Of The Year&#xae; 2022 New York finalist
AJ Loiacono, CEO and co-founder of Capital Rx - Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York finalist

AJ Loiacono was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"Everyone supports the idea of better healthcare, but that transformation has proven to be an elusive goal that requires multigenerational patience. I have spent the majority of my adult life studying the pharmaceutical supply chain, making it my life's work to develop an ethical pricing model and modern infrastructure to deliver affordable medications to all Americans," said Loiacono. "It's a great privilege to be honored as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year New York Award finalist and recognized for the real-life impacts this company has made on the world."

Capital Rx is considered the fastest-growing healthcare company in the country, serving more than one million lives across its customer base of payor entities, employers, unions, health systems, and municipalities. It grew by 400% in 2020 and doubled in size in 2021. Capital Rx's growth can be attributed to its technology-driven innovations which eliminate arbitrary prescription drug price variability. Its JUDI™ platform, the industry's first cloud-based Enterprise Pharmacy Platform (EPP), manages every administrative workflow to reduce costs and ensure the highest level of care is delivered at the lowest price point. As a result, Capital Rx has achieved a 96 NPS score, compared to the industry average of 14 in healthcare.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 22, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni, and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In New York, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Marsh, ADP, DLA Piper, Empire Valuation Consultants, and Morgan Lewis.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

-more-

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private
As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Capital Rx
Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Dreisinger | 805-350-4421
capitalrx@hermesprgroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Rx)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Rx)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-capital-rx-ceo-and-co-founder-aj-loiacono-as-an-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2022-new-york-award-finalist-301542284.html

SOURCE Capital Rx

