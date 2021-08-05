U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

EY Announces Doss Cunningham of Nutrabolt as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Central Texas Award Winner

·6 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO and Chairman Doss Cunningham of Nutrabolt was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Central Texas Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Cunningham was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 4, 2021.

Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health and wellness, includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands such as Cellucor, original maker of C4® Energy, and XTEND, a top BCCA brand to its budding portfolio. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation1 while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. Through brand partnerships and strategic product placement within ecommerce and traditional channels, Nutrabolt sits at the helm of significant, sustained growth, setting the company up for continued success.

"I am so honored to receive this recognition, but candidly, it's really a team award," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and CEO of Nutrabolt. "Our success has always been driven by a collective effort and I therefore dedicate this incredible award to my teammates, both past and present employees who have helped pave the way. I can't wait to see what the future brings for our amazing company and how it will foster my own personal growth."

An Austin native, Cunningham has been at the helm of Nutrabolt since 2007 and his entrepreneurial passion and understanding of health and fitness has contributed to his success in transforming the company from a start-up to an industry giant. Due to his passion and knowledge, he has developed a vast array of products to complement a consumer's fitness journey and believes in creating products with a science-first approach that also deliver on taste and performance. In addition to his professional ventures, Cunningham and his wife, Danielle, founded the GiveJoy Foundation with a mission to empower and guide students to a strong, healthy future through a program that emphasizes access to proper nutrition, advocacy of physical movement throughout the day and the importance of forming healthy habits and relationships.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Cunningham will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Central Texas award winner, Cunningham is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

  • Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

  • Saeju Jeong of Noom

  • Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

  • Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

  • Jodi Berg of Vitamix

  • Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

  • Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

  • Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

  • Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of

  • Arista Networks

  • James Park of Fitbit

  • Daymond John of Fubu

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Central Texas, sponsors also include Broadway Bank, Colliers International, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Bridgepoint Consulting, Donnelly Financial Solutions and Watkins Insurance Group.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private
As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Nutrabolt
Nutrabolt is a global leader in active nutrition and better-for-you performance beverages, known and trusted by millions of active individuals, fitness fanatics, elite athletes, and people looking to optimize their performance in all aspects of life in and out of the gym. The company's portfolio includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor® – the original maker of C4®, the bestselling pre-workout in America, and XTEND® - the number one BCAA brand in the world. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 150 countries, is sold through the company's owned e-commerce platforms, and is available at leading retailers across the nation, including Walmart, Publix, Amazon, 7-Eleven, GNC, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe.


1 TTL US MULO+C, L52 wks through 4/18, *among brands with at least $40MM in sales

Contact: Ethan Friedman
Company: CURICH|WEISS
Tel: 8183834733
Email: friedman@curichweiss.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-doss-cunningham-of-nutrabolt-as-an-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2021-central-texas-award-winner-301349728.html

SOURCE Nutrabolt

