EY announces extension of the strategic alliance with Wolters Kluwer to include the CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management solution, streamlining extended finance transformations through unified digital solutions

·4 min read
In this article:
  • Productivity improvements, reduced financial close cycle and increased benefits from automation in CPM cloud tools

  • Simplified processes, clear visibility and built-in compliance for the finance departments

  • Faster completion of everyday processes so teams can focus on their strategic goals through better insights

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an extension of the alliance with Wolters Kluwer to include the CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) solution and EY Advisory S.p.A (EY Italy), harnessing the power of data to help create opportunities for businesses to drive performance and provide long-term service. The Alliance has also been activated in Belgium with additional global expansion over time.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)
EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

The requirement for products to support financial and operational planning, as well as financial and management consolidation, is on the rise because there is an increasing demand for finance process automations.

Wolters Kluwer, with its award-winning CCH® Tagetik expert solution, is recognized as a market leader, providing corporate finance professionals with comprehensive software solutions that streamline financial close and consolidation, financial and integrated business planning as well as regulatory compliance. EY teams are experienced in financial consolidation, planning and budgeting, data integration, taxation, data management and CPM implementation for multiple sectors. Together, they support organizations looking to accelerate their financial transformation initiatives.

The EY-CCH® Tagetik Alliance offers extensive support to large financial transformations, covering a broader set of digitally enabled services on a single platform for finance data and operational planning. The CCH® Tagetik platform intuitive interface, built-in financial intelligence and automated workflows allow teams to complete typical finance processes efficiently. The pre-built solutions addressing major financial regulations also simplify the compliance process.

Riccardo Magnani, EY Global CCH® Tagetik Alliance Leader, says:

"The extension of the alliance with Wolters Kluwer for its CCH®Tagetik solution offers immense value for clients. This positions EY teams to be at the forefront of implementing a wide range of clients' financial transformation initiatives via the unified CCH® Tagetik platform that incorporates leading-edge financial intelligence and automated workflows."

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, says:

"We are focused on enabling the office of the CFO to transform through predictive intelligence solutions that go beyond finance to provide deeper insights. With our comprehensive and extensible CCH® Tagetik platform, we look forward to complementing diverse skillsets and depth of experience of EY teams to benefit our joint customers looking to harmonize financial, strategic and operational goals to drive improved outcomes in their business."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

Eric Minuskin
EY Global Media Relations
+1 908 770 9758
eric.j.minuskin@ey.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-extension-of-the-strategic-alliance-with-wolters-kluwer-to-include-the-cch-tagetik-corporate-performance-management-solution-streamlining-extended-finance-transformations-through-unified-digital-solutions-301523101.html

SOURCE EY

