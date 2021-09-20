EY announces EY Qualtrics Experience Management competency to transform people, customer and brand experiences

- Competency helps clients develop and transform experience management across brand, customers and employees

- Brings increased investment in EY Experience Management capabilities, resources and people

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the EY Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) Experience Management competency to help companies drive end-to-end solutions from strategy, to design and enablement, to implementation using EY Qualtrics' experience management technology. As organizations embark on their own experience transformation journeys, EY and Qualtrics teams are positioned to help leaders navigate challenges and understand how customers and employees feel about their brand, what they expect from their interactions and how to provide experiences that build trust.

Alliance extends EY portfolio of experience management capabilities

The EY Experience Management competency will continue to grow its existing base of EY professionals to support enterprise-level transformation projects with Qualtrics, including customer experience, digital transformation, brand experience and people experience. The competency approaches its transformation work with a cross-functional team, comprised of EY People Advisory Services teams, customer strategy resources and technical analysts from the EY Neurodiversity Center of Excellence (CoE).

The EY Experience Management competency will serve clients across all industries. It also provides a joint innovation hub where EY teams will continue developing and launching experience management solutions built on the Qualtrics platform for clients across the globe.

With the expansion of this team, organizations can leverage EY Consulting and delivery services to implement Qualtrics' Experience Management technology across multiple business functions, such as marketing, sales, IT, suppliers, HR, and support market research and brand projects. This helps enable organizations to bring together their experience data – how customers and employees feel about their interactions with a company – onto a single platform, supporting them to act with speed and agility as customer and employee expectations change.

Vijay Nidumolu, EY Americas Qualtrics Experience Management Leader, says:

"Working with Qualtrics, EY teams have helped businesses optimize people, customer and brand experiences by providing best-in-class experience management solutions and practices. As companies increasingly prioritize experience management strategies for customers and employees, the addition of the EY Experience Management competency will build on these capabilities to advance their transformations."

R.J. Filipski, Global Head of Ecosystem, Qualtrics, says:

"Experience management is becoming as fundamental to business success as CRM or HR systems. Organizations are investing in experience management at record scale to take real-time action and deliver incredible experiences for their customers and employees that impact the bottom line. Our expanded collaboration with EY will accelerate the work we've already accomplished together to help organizations build experience-based strategies in the future."

Experience Management competency builds upon proven client successes

Since 2019, the EY organization and Qualtrics have collaborated to implement solutions across customer experience, employee experience (EY PX360 People Experience Transformation Platform), and COVID-19 support for governments, impacting millions of people. Results over the past year include:

In South Dakota, EY and Qualtrics teams implemented a cost-effective contact tracing solution in less than two weeks – reducing the state's contact tracing team's manual efforts by more than 75%.

EY and Qualtrics teams helped one of the leading luxury fashion companies implement a real-time employee pulse survey to support the safety and wellbeing of their employees as their physical stores closed and the workforce moved to remote work. The real-time pulse helped the company enable its employees with proper tools and support, to stay productive and engaged.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

