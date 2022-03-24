U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,263.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,468.75
    +21.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.20
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.72
    +0.79 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.80
    +11.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9600
    -0.1530 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,081.46
    +670.79 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.03
    +26.43 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,672.64
    -367.52 (-1.31%)
     

EY announces global alliance with Infosys to help organizations accelerate their transformation journeys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INFY

  • Helps rapidly deploy agile digital assets for new business models that can drive growth, reduce costs and improve customer experience

  • Brings together a combination of sector insights, cloud-based platforms and comprehensive solutions to enhance efficiency and drive performance

  • Helps organizations realize their digital transformation agenda through strategies focused on people, technology and innovation

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces a new global alliance with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, to support organizations in their end-to-end business transformation and growth. The alliance takes the current successful relationship of teaming and go-to-market efforts between EY and Infosys forward to effectively deliver tech-enabled transformation (TET) programs.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)
EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

The EY Transformation Realized Framework is an approach to business change, centered on helping clients realize their business transformation goals through the power of people, technology and innovation.

The EY-Infosys Alliance combines EY functional and industry-specific consulting services with Infosys technology assets and platforms to form a compelling vision to get organizations future-ready. This approach leverages sector-specific platforms and solutions through emerging technologies such as cloud, internet of things (IoT), blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). The Alliance applies to TET programs such as business integration, systems integration and post-implementation guidance and support.

The two organizations will collaborate on helping drive client value by leveraging technology assets and services. The Alliance will focus on building services around Infosys' market-leading and sector-specific platforms, co-developing solutions around Infosys' existing cloud assets and solutions, and co-creating new assets and solutions to address emerging opportunities and challenges that are top-of-mind for boards and the C-suite.

Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service and Executive Sponsor of the EY-Infosys Alliance, says:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many organizations to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation to meet changing customer and market demands. They need to leap-frog from their current legacy business to new models enabled by cloud and powered by disruptive technologies. To achieve this, they will need to draw on a diverse set of external skills and expertise from across the vendor ecosystem. The EY-Infosys Alliance is designed and positioned to help businesses explore the impact of digital on their strategy, products, services, customers and employees, and assist to unlock maximum value to gain competitive advantage. Through the Alliance, businesses can rapidly leverage the complementary skills of EY and Infosys to navigate their own digital transformation journey to effectively build a better working world."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, says:

"Enterprises globally are investing in becoming 'digital-ready' organizations today to stay relevant and competitive. Digital technology has evolved, and its significant impact can be seen in most industries. There is now an increasing need for organizations to embrace digital technology than ever before, and we are delighted to collaborate with EY on this journey to enhance client value and help clients mitigate challenges that come with legacy transition."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-global-alliance-with-infosys-to-help-organizations-accelerate-their-transformation-journeys-301509370.html

SOURCE EY

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • 3 Unbeatable Stocks to Buy During a Biden Bear Market

    Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was decisively in bear market territory with a decline of 22% since its November peak. The combination of dovish monetary policy coupled with historically low lending rates was expected to produce a long-term bull market. Instead, the unpredictability of global conflict and the Fed's lax monetary policy has made a Biden bear market a reality.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.