EY Announces James Kyle of Millennium as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award

·5 min read

EY honors the most ambitious and dynamic entrepreneurs in Midwest

DELAVAN, Wis., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Founder & CEO, James Kyle, of Millennium was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award.

The Midwest program celebrates entrepreneurs from Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. This group of esteemed entrepreneurial leaders was selected by an independent judging panel comprised of award alumni, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders.

Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

James was evaluated based on his demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. "I am honored to be a recipient of the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 Award for the Midwest Region," James explains, "Our passion has always been helping clients be first to market and connect more people to their broadband networks through our engineering enhancement tools, rental and leasing options, and our construction funding business units. Those services, along with the material management and distribution, have transformed our clients' ability to connect their customers faster than ever before. This award represents the partnerships we have built with our clients' best interest in mind and that priority has, and remains, our number one focus."

As a regional award winner, James will be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

The full list of winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Midwest Award are:

  • Coley Brady | Alliance RV | Elkhart, IN

  • Ryan Brady | Alliance RV | Elkhart, IN

  • Rashod Johnson | Ardmore Roderick | Chicago, IL

  • Steven Galanis | Cameo | Chicago, IL

  • Kathy Bolhous | Charter Next Generation | Milton, WI

  • Mahesh Rajasekharan | Cleo | Rockford, IL

  • Benjamin Weiss | Coinflip | Chicago, IL

  • Richard Burke | Envoy Global | Chicago, IL

  • Wes Schroll | Fetch Rewards | Madison, WI

  • James Kyle | Millennium | Delavan, WI

  • Patrick McGinley | Rehab Medical, Inc. | Indianapolis, IN

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of an esteemed community of multi-industry award winners, granting them unlimited access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni across over 60 countries, in addition to extensive support from EY resources and other members of the entrepreneurial community.

About Millennium

Since 2004, Millennium has been connecting communities across America. Millennium is a whole-business solutions provider in the telecommunication industry. With a rapidly growing $330 million revenue stream, Millennium is positioned for exponential growth by 2025. Millennium has 17 locations across the U.S. with services that span the corners of nearly 90% of the North American market. Millennium has a client-driven approach to inventory management, network design, financing, and equipment rental and leasing.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Midwest, sponsors also include Becker Professional Education, Cresa Global, Inc., LaSalle Network and Marsh-McLennan.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices, and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Media Contact:
Brynn Kanikula
810-505-5014
338895@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-james-kyle-of-millennium-as-an-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2022-midwest-award-301570360.html

SOURCE Millennium

