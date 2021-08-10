EY Announces Jeremy Pope of KNS International / Journee Collection Footwear as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Utah Region Award Winner

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jeremy Pope, CEO of KNS International / Journee Collection Footwear was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Utah Region Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Jeremy Pope was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on July 29.

"I am honored to be recognized by EY among such an incredible group of entrepreneurs," said Jeremy Pope. "I am proud of the company we have built over nearly 20 years, and would like to recognize the incredible leadership talent of my team as we continue to innovate within the footwear industry." Dave Parkin, partner at Tower Arch Capital commented, "We have been extremely fortunate to partner with Jeremy Pope and witness KNS International and Journee Collection's continued growth and success first hand."

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Jeremy Pope will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Utah Region award winner, Jeremy Pope is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Story continues

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:





About KNS International / Journee Collection Footwear

KNS International / Journee Collection Footwear began in 2001 as one of the first drop ship-focused suppliers in the nation. Since that time they have narrowed their focus to become the premier dropship fashion footwear company in the nation. The KNS design team develops all of their styles out of their Salt Lake City headquarters. KNS warehouses and fulfills every order straight to the end consumer's door directly from the KNS warehouse based in Draper, Utah. For more information, please visit www.journeecollection.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Utah Region, sponsors also include Diversified Insurance Group, PNC Bank, Silicon Slopes, Strong & Hanni Law Firm and Truss.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-jeremy-pope-of-kns-international--journee-collection-footwear-as-an-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2021-utah-region-award-winner-301351655.html

SOURCE Tower Arch Capital