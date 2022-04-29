U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

EY Announces Qiaoni Linda Jing of Genective as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award Finalist

·4 min read

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced this week that Qiaoni Linda Jing, President, CEO and Board Director of Genective was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Qiaoni Linda Jing, President, CEO and Board Director of Genective

Jing was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am thrilled for this great recognition, not only for myself, but for all the team members at Genective," said Jing. "Three years ago, I embarked on a journey to reestablish Genective in the U.S. Midwest, putting us at the heart of one of the most vibrant Ag Tech innovation communities in the world."

"Genective has been on a tremendous growth trajectory over the past three years, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Our team continues to live and breathe our mission of providing novel and sustainable biotech solutions to farmers across the globe," continued Jing.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 14, 2022 at Offshore atop Chicago's Navy Pier. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Midwest, sponsors also include Becker Professional Education, Cresa Global, Inc., LaSalle Network and Marsh-McLennan.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private
As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Genective
Genective is a 50/50 joint venture between Limagrain and KWS, two of the world's largest seed companies. With entities and activities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Genective is dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits.

Media Contact: Erin Yarling

Company: Genective

Tel: +12174933551

Email: erin.yarling@genective.com

Genective Logo (PRNewsfoto/Genective)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-qiaoni-linda-jing-of-genective-as-an-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2022-midwest-award-finalist-301536475.html

SOURCE Genective

