U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.51
    -185.66 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,748.77
    -1,312.29 (-3.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,202.83
    -762.03 (-5.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.81
    -90.11 (-4.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.44
    +0.63 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.00
    +9.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2353
    -0.0282 (-2.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2060
    +1.0320 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,016.04
    -3,839.58 (-9.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.80
    -81.32 (-8.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

EY Announces Stephen Bailey of ExecOnline as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award Finalist

ExecOnline
·5 min read

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

Stephen Bailey

Stephen Bailey, ExecOnline CEO and Co-founder
Stephen Bailey, ExecOnline CEO and Co-founder

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Co-founder and CEO Stephen Bailey of ExecOnline was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Bailey was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

“Ten years ago, I had the idea to change how leaders are developed – by democratizing access to world-class leadership development by bringing it online,” said Bailey. “I’m so honored to be recognized for the achievements ExecOnline has been able to drive, and I share this moment with all of the 65,000 leaders who have participated in our groundbreaking programs, the businesses who sponsored their participation, the leading business schools and experts we partner with, and the incredible ExecOnline team members driving our mission to connect all leaders to their future potential.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 22, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In New York, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Marsh, ADP, DLA Piper, Empire Valuation Consultants, and Morgan Lewis.

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to leaders and meaningful impact for enterprises through partnerships with the world’s top business schools such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale. As a Forbes “Technology Company to Watch,” our proprietary Learn by Doing with Impact methodology combines market-driven input with an applied learning approach for maximum impact aligned to what leaders and their organizations need – today and in the future. Follow ExecOnline on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit execonline.com to learn more.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Attachment

CONTACT: Becca Hogan ExecOnline 858-752-0562 rhogan@execonline.com June Holder ExecOnline 404-518-0682 jholder@execonline.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)

    Share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have gotten absolutely demolished as of late. After reaching an all-time high of $1,762.92 per share on Nov. 19, 2021, Shopify stock is now down a staggering 70% in less than six months. In retrospect, Shopify stock probably got ahead of itself.

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms slows hiring as it looks to cut costs

    The move comes a week after the Menlo Park tech giant posted its slowest revenue growth in a decade.

  • Intuit to pay $141 million over TurboTax ads, ICE to buy Black Knight, Netflix faces investor lawsuit

    Notable business headlines include Intuit settling a lawsuit to pay customers who filed with Turbotax $141 million for its deceptive ads, Intercontinental Exchange acquiring mortgage data firm Black Knight for $13.1 billion in stock, and Netflix being hit with a shareholder lawsuit.

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Report: Netflix is changing how it pays workers

    The streaming giant was known for the freedom it gave mangers to pay what they wanted to attract and retain talent. According to a new report, that's changing.

  • Sherwin-Williams buys land for its $324M expansion project in Statesville

    Paint and coating manufacturer The Sherwin-Williams Co. has purchased a nearly 45-acre site in Statesville that borders its existing operation there.

  • Elizabeth Warren Echoes Labor Dept. Concerns About Fidelity’s Plan for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans

    U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has joined the Department of Labor in expressing concerns about Fidelity Investment's plans to offer bitcoin in its 401(k) retirement plans.

  • Five Things for Thursday: A billion-dollar bro and civil rights champion

    Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) co-founder Travis Boersma's $3.3 billion got him ranked for the first time, joining Phil Knight of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM). "When a product says ‘free,’ it has to be free, free, free," says Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

  • Berkshire shareholders reject proposal to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    In a filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed that a shareholder measure that would have removed him as chairman was overwhelmingly rejected.

  • Apple has spent decades building its walled garden. It may be starting to crack

    Apple Inc. has spent decades building and tending to a "walled garden" around its technology, but recent moves by regulators and legislators in Europe and the U.S. threaten to put the first major cracks in that wall.

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • How to Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansStocks Crater in Sharp Turnabout After Fed Rally: Markets WrapFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElo

  • JPMorgan Rebuilds in Natural Gas With Profits Too Good to Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a decade after selling much of its physical raw-materials business, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is rebuilding in the U.S. natural gas sector, and in a big way.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From R

  • Newsflash: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for The Williams Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:WMB ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Conoco posts a five-fold profit leap, raises shareholder returns

    U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit that jumped five-fold and exceeded Wall Street estimates on higher energy prices and volumes. Conoco pledged to bump up shareholder returns by 25% to $10 billion this year but gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for full-year production while raising project spending. Still, its year-over-year profit gain outshone that of rivals Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and TotalEnergies thanks to the absence of Russia writedowns and a primary focus on crude and gas production instead of fuels or renewable energy sources.

  • Block earnings promise many moving parts, but Square’s parent company may have a secret weapon

    Square recently changed its name to Block Inc. in a bid to better encompass the diversity of its business, and the company's Thursday earnings report will highlight just how many stories have been rolled into one.

  • Airbus posts profit, plans new jet assembly line in Alabama

    Airbus said it plans to speed up production of its A320 family of planes that compete with Boeing 737s to 75 per month by 2025.

  • Can I Collect Social Security While I'm Still Working?

    You can collect Social Security benefits while you're still working, but if you haven't reached full retirement age yet, it may make sense to wait.