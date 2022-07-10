U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.00
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,293.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,119.25
    -32.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.00
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.03
    +0.24 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -1.44 (-5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3630
    +0.2830 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,723.46
    -793.48 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.28
    -30.39 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,930.78
    +413.59 (+1.56%)
     

EY announces strategic alliance with OMP to help drive successful supply chain planning transformations

·3 min read

  • Alliance supports comprehensive value stream planning for organizations

  • Helps clients with planning organization through OMP platform implementation capabilities

  • Bolsters joint innovation and continuous process improvements for clients

LONDON, July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between OMP, an acclaimed market leader in developing supply chain planning solutions, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), aimed at helping organizations accelerate and de-risk supply chain transformations, foster new capabilities in organizational planning, upskill planners and build new operating models. The alliance is also active in Belgium, OMP's head office, with further global expansion planned over time.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)
EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

The EY-OMP Alliance brings clients the opportunity to amplify their supply chain planning for all processes, from integrated business planning to scheduling. This helps address suppliers' need for greater visibility and flexibility of supply chain planning operations, allowing proactive decision-making and, in turn, better business outcomes. The formation of this alliance expands the multi-year collaborative experience shared by EY teams and OMP in delivering successful global supply chain planning transformations together.

OMP's track record in providing innovative supply chain deployments combined with the EY organization's strengths in consulting capabilities will provide opportunities to scale the joint offering, build greater presence in emerging regions and help advance clients' planning capabilities. Through joint delivery via successful global transformations, the EY-OMP Alliance brings templates, accelerators and co-innovations to help clients move faster and realize value sooner in their deployments.

Michael Dobslaw, EY Global OMP Alliance Leader, says:

"The EY organization is a leader in working side by side with OMP to deliver successful global planning transformations. This alliance will help accelerate and support our OMP practice's growth and capabilities, and continue to help our clients strengthen the comprehensive planning capabilities needed to address today's business challenges."

Philip Vervloesem, Senior Vice President at OMP USA, says:

"The power of this alliance is in the complementary capabilities shared by both OMP and the EY organization, including closely aligned values and in-depth industry knowledge. This will help fuel highly successful and complex programs which scale across the globe."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™ concept. Learn more at https://omp.com/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-strategic-alliance-with-omp-to-help-drive-successful-supply-chain-planning-transformations-301583446.html

SOURCE EY

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Twitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has hired merger law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilThe social media c

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Shifts Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Tw

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Hires New Restructuring Lawyers

    The company has been exploring a possible restructuring or bankruptcy filing since markets slid and it froze user accounts.

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Alex Rodriguez on why he invested in insurance startup Ranger

    'I am frequently reminded of something...Warren Buffet said that has always stuck with me: he told me that I should get into the insurance business.'

  • Rice Faces Squeeze on Higher Fertilizer Costs and Booming Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice production is under threat in parts of Asia from higher fertilizer costs at a time when demand is increasing, posing a potential risk to food security and efforts to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilCrop yields may decline in Thailand, the

  • Giant Congo Cobalt Mine Exports at Risk as Investors Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilAn intensifying feud between shareholders of the giant Tenke Fungurume Mining SA in the Democratic Republic of Congo may lead a court-appointed administrator to block its exports of copper and cobalt. The administrator, Sage Ngoi

  • Retiring Next Year? 3 Moves to Make in the Next 6 Months

    The reality is that retirement is a big milestone, and it can mean a lot of changes. If you're set on a 2023 retirement, it pays to make these moves before 2022 wraps up. Ideally, Social Security won't be your only income source in retirement.

  • Prosecutors Say JPMorgan Traders Scammed Metals Markets by Spoofing

    Defense attorneys say the U.S. Justice Department has cherry-picked trading data to misrepresent their clients’ intentions.

  • Why the Russian McDonald's clone is failing

    After McDonald's closed all its restaurants in Russia, the "Vkusno i tochka" ("Tasty, Period") chain – a virtual clone of the famous U.S. brand – promptly opened in its place.