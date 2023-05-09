EY Announces Todd Schonherz of American Oncology Network, LLC as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Florida Award Finalist

American Oncology Network

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

Todd Schonherz, CEO of American Oncology Network

Todd Schonherz was named a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Florida.

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Florida Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.



Schonherz was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I am beyond honored to be considered a finalist for this prestigious award and have a platform to bring awareness to our AON mission of closing the cancer care gap so that every patient has access to the care they need to fight their cancer,” said Schonherz.

AON was founded in 2018 and is one of the fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices delivering local access to quality and affordable cancer care. Many community practices face significant challenges and financial pressures that lead to them either closing or being acquired by hospitals or other healthcare systems.

AON’s model safeguards the long-term sustainability of community oncology practices by addressing the triple aim of healthcare which in turn ensures patients continue to have access to high-quality, cost-effective care that is close to where they live and work. Since its inception, the company operates 76 sites of service in 17 states plus the District of Columbia.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 8, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

Story continues

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In Florida, sponsors also include – regional Platinum sponsors, Cresa, and DLA Piper.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and building trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data, and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. For more information about AON and Schonherz, visit https://www.aoncology.com/.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.

Contact:

Caroline Hewitt

Vice President of Marketing

American Oncology Network, LLC

Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com

941-224-8736

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0df4c50-78a2-4c72-aae0-16b9f8e8ddd2



