EY borrowed $700m for failed spin-off plan

EY borrowed more than $700m (£554m) as part of its failed bid to separate its consulting and accountancy arms, newly filed accounts show.

Debts at the accountancy firm’s global operating business jumped to $983m in 2023, more than triple the $269m borrowed during the previous year.

The surge in borrowing highlights the costs of EY’s radical break-up plans, codenamed Project Everest, which were scrapped last April because of internal discord and opposition from US bosses.

The additional loans, revealed in accounts published on Companies House over the weekend, were designed to spread the costs of Project Everest across more than one financial year, as first reported by the Financial Times.

The Big Four accountant, which operates as a global network of member firms, reportedly spent $600m and more than a year working on the shelved project.

EY’s global professional fees – which include the costs of its own employees working on Project Everest – rose from $857m to $1.5bn last year, the latest accounts show.

The company said it has told partners that fees incurred during Project Everest will “almost entirely” be paid off by July.

An EY spokesman said: “It is common for a $50bn global organisation such as EY to maintain a modest financing facility on our balance sheet.

“The financing facility has been utilised to support previous investments in new technology, managing cash flow and growing specific practices. The debt facility is being managed in line with our agreed financial position.”

EY’s global operating company is funded by fees charged to the firm’s national member firms.

The UK-based company posted $6.4bn in fees last year, its latest accounts show, nearly 13pc of EY’s $49.4bn in global revenues.

EY last year named Janet Truncale as its new global chief executive, becoming the first woman in the Big Four to hold the position.

She replaces outgoing global boss Carmine Di Sibio, who spearheaded Project Everest. He will step down at the end of June.

EY has embarked on sweeping cost-cutting efforts since abandoning its costly separation plans, cutting thousands of jobs across its offices as it grapples with a global deal-making slowdown.

