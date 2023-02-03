U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Eye Care Leaders Offering Free iMedicWare™ Upgrade to Integrity™ EHR Customers

·1 min read

Free upgrade plan to strengthen customer experience

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Care Leaders announces plans to offer Integrity™ EHR customers free upgrades to iMedicWare™, its industry-leading, cloud-based, CURES Act-compliant software. iMedicWare™ contains not only leading EMR functions and features, but also additional modules for practice management, optical and ASC. The free upgrades are part of a plan to consolidate the two software products to invest additional resources in customer experience and continuous technical improvements.

ECL Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eye Care Leaders)
ECL Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eye Care Leaders)

"This upgrade will allow us to deliver the best experience to our Integrity™ customers at no additional cost - no upgrade fees; no increased monthly fees; no new training fees," CEO Sophie Turrell said. "Even with the improvements offered by technology upgrades, we know that a change in the short term can be uncomfortable. That is why we are offering 1:1 support from our migration team and working to ensure that customers can keep their current practice management system if they wish."

For any questions about the free iMedicWare™ upgrade for Integrity customers, please contact James Shin at james.shin@eyecareleaders.com.

ABOUT EYE CARE LEADERS

Eye Care Leaders provides a suite of industry-leading software specifically geared towards ophthalmology and optometry practices. With solutions for EMR, practice management, surgical, MIPS reporting and more, Eye Care Leaders is a one-stop shop for eye care specialists and their patients.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eye-care-leaders-offering-free-imedicware-upgrade-to-integrity-ehr-customers-301737868.html

SOURCE Eye Care Leaders

