Eye on Health Phoenix Offers Professional Optometry Services to Help You Take Care of Your Vision

Phoenix, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our senses are amazing – our touch, taste, smell, hearing and eyesight all work in harmony together to help us better understand the world around us. Our senses are also often linked to our bodily health, warning us of disease or dangers. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that good health is one of the most important things in life. However, often our senses get taken for granted and even damaged thanks to our modern lifestyles – from spending time in loud nightclubs without ear protection to straining our eyes at screens all day, it’s time we paid better attention to our sensory health.

Eye on Health Phoenix is a well-respected eye care center in Phoenix, Arizona, founded by Dr. Brett Balocca. Dr. Balocca and his team work tirelessly day after day to help with everything from updating your glasses and fitting you for contacts to performing a diabetic eye exam and checking for macular degeneration.

Professional, reliable eyecare

When searching for an eye doctor phoenix, it’s well worth finding an expert center than can take care of your every need – not just prescribe new glasses or contacts after a basic vision test, but really go into detail about your eye health.

At Eye on Health Phoenix, Dr. Balocca and his team offer comprehensive eye exams that guide your treatment in the very best way, allowing you to experience excellent eyecare services that put your mind at ease and give your vision the healthiest future possible.

Services offered at Eye on Health Phoenix include, but aren’t limited to:

Cataract diagnosis and treatment

Comprehensive eye exams for all ages

Computer Vision Treatment

Contact lens exams and fitting

Diabetic eye exams

Dry eye treatment

Foreign body removal

Glaucoma diagnosis and treatment

Help with floaters

Lasik evaluation

Macular degeneration exams

Pink eye treatment

If you do have an underlying eye condition, Dr. Balocca will refer you to expert specialists in order to best serve your overall eye health.

Get in touch with the team today to find out how they can help you!

Putting patient needs first

As an experienced optometrist with over 8 years in practice, Dr. Balocca appreciates how important healthy vision is to each and every patient that walks into the center, and understands the worry and fear that come with having an eye disease. Indeed, he was inspired to become an eye doctor after seeing his grandmother struggle with vision loss stemming from a devastating eye disease.

Dr. Balocca also recognizes that eyes and people are unique, and therefore need personalized solutions that fit each patient’s individual needs and goals. From the moment you step into the center, Dr. Balocca and his team will ensure that you receive the very best eyecare treatment for you, prioritizing your healthcare needs every step of the way.

So, if you’re local to Phoenix, AZ and are searching for the best eye doctor near me, you’ve found the right place. Call the Eye on Health Phoenix team today to discuss your eyecare needs.

Eye on Health Phoenix was founded in 2013 by Dr. Brett Balocca, a trusted eye doctor Phoenix AZ. The center offers everything from routine eye examinations to diabetic eye evaluations and much more besides.

To find out more information on the center or to book an appointment, please visit the website at https://www.eyeonhealthphx.com. Alternatively, you can call (480) 809 0550 or email eyeonhealthphx@gmail.com.

