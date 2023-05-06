Eye Level Indonesia Introduces Global Education Franchise at FLEI Expo 2023 in Jakarta

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Indonesia announced they would showcase their after-school Maths and English learning programs for students aged 4 to 15 at the FLEI Expo 2023 in Jakarta, providing individuals a unique education franchise opportunity from South Korea.

Eye Level at FLEI Expo 2023

At the event, potential franchise partners will learn about the brand identity, business plans, cooperation agreements, learning systems, and other benefits. Plus, they're offering exclusive discounts of up to 50% and a Free VIP Invitation for those who attend the event and join the Eye Level franchise family.

Potential franchisees can join them at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, Hall D2 on May 5-7 to discover the many advantages of becoming an Eye Level franchisee in Indonesia. For more information, contact them at 081211735909 or follow them on Instagram @eyelevel.indonesia.

Invest in your future and that of young learners by partnering with Eye Level - a global education franchise with over 1,300 franchisors in 22 countries worldwide.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global education franchise that offers after-school math and English learning programs for students aged 4 to 15. We provide competitive franchise opportunities for individuals looking to help develop children's academic achievements. At Eye Level, we believe that our franchisees are part of a larger family, with approximately 1,300 families worldwide working together to guide the way to success.

