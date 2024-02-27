Eye ointments sold at CVS, Walmart recalled by FDA over unsanitary conditions at plant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for eye ointments by multiple brands over "lack of sterility assurance" at the facility in India, where the products were being manufactured.

The FDA, in its recall notice issued Monday, said that the Thane-based manufacturer Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is voluntarily recalling the products after federal inspectors found unsanitary conditions at their facility. However, the company has not received any reports of the drops having adverse effects on consumers.

"For those patients who use these products, there is a potential risk of eye infections or related harm," says the FDA, in the notice. "These products are intended to be sterile."

"Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses," it adds.

Eye ointment recall: Which products are being recalled?

The recalled products under the brands Equate, CVS Health and AACE Pharmaceuticals were being sold nationwide at multiple retailers including Walmart and CVS, according to the FDA, with expiration dates from April 2024 to September 2025.

The recalled products include:

Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube, packaged in a cardboard box with UPC code: 681131395298.

Equate Style Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube in cardboard box with UPC code: 681131395304.

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube in box with UPC code: 050428634141.

Lubricant PM Ointment by AACE Pharmaceuticals in a 3.5-gram tube, sold in box with UPC code: 371406124356.

Eye ointments recall: How can you get your money back?

The F.D.A. has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled eye ointments and return them to the place of purchase.

Questions regarding the recall can be directed to Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. at (833)-225-9564 or info@brassicapharma.com.

Those experiencing any adverse effects after using the products should contact their physician or healthcare provider immediately, said the F.D.A. and report the issue to FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

