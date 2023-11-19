Eye problems but 20/20 vision? Zeeland practice aims to solve that medical mystery

Optometrist Neil Renaud demonstrates tests and activities used in patient treatments Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Zeeland.

ZEELAND — It’s a puzzle that's stumped parents for years.

Their child is struggling to read in school, they complain about headaches, they struggle catching a ball. And yet, a visit to the eye doctor shows they have 20/20 vision.

The question remains: What do we do now?

Dr. Neil Renaud, Dr. Claire Michel and the team at EagleEye Performance Vision seek to answer that very question.

Dr. Neil Renaud (left) and Dr. Claire Michel, optometrists at EagleEye Performance Vision, stand for a portrait.

The practice opened five years ago and recently moved to a new location in Zeeland at 8516 Homestead Drive, Ste. 106. The move has brought the practice slightly closer to their Grand Rapids market while remaining close to Holland and the lakeshore.

EagleEye Performance Vision specializes in optometric vision therapy. Inside, patients will find games, television screens and activities designed to address issues where they start — in the brain.

“The eyes don’t change, the brain changes,” Renaud said.

Renaud said the tricky part for many patients is, through the years, they’ve passed eye exams — so why are they still struggling?

“They see 20/20 far away,” Renaud said. “Most of our patients don’t wear glasses because they see great far away. But they live in a near vision world with books and screens and they haven't developed the ability to coordinate and focus up close.”

The practice uses movement-based visual learning, which means patients are active throughout their sessions. They're balancing, jumping, turning, and throwing and catching bean bags. Everything is meant to strengthen the root of their struggles and retrain the brain.

Patients work directly with Renaud and Michel, along with four optometric vision therapists. During each visit, patients are also greeted by Lincoln, a golden retriever who serves as the practice’s mascot and a vision therapy assistant.

Lincoln, a vision therapy assistant, sleeps under a table during a Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, demonstration.

The practice also has Dianna Coulter, an outreach coordinator. Her role is to engage with the community to raise awareness and educate.

“There are plenty of patients who, by the time they get to us, have been through the gambit of testing for their kids, tried different tutors and ADHD medications, and by the time they find us, they say they just don’t understand,” Coulter said.

Story continues

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Although each patient’s treatment plan is different based on their needs, sessions are generally an hour in length. Upon completion, the change lasts a lifetime.

"We have to be positive and excited, because everyone who walks in is used to failing in school and can't catch a ball, can't ride a bike or got carsick on the way here," Renaud said. "Maybe they can't work right now because of a concussion and can't look at a computer. We have a lot of frustrated people, people who are depressed or anxious. When your vision isn't working, it interferes with so many areas of life."

Learn more at eagleeyevisiontherapy.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Eye problems but 20/20 vision? Zeeland practice aims to solve that medical mystery