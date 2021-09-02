U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.25
    +13.16 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,402.07
    +89.54 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,352.60
    +43.22 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.74
    +6.68 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    +1.64 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    -0.0100 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0470
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,932.51
    +2,420.45 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.63
    +15.12 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.46
    +3.62 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Eye Tracking Market Registers CAGR of 14.14% during 2021-2025 with Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. Emerging as Dominant Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the eye-tracking market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 14.14% with an incremental growth of USD 322.35 million during 2021-2025.

Latest market research report titled Eye Tracking Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Eye Tracking Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Eye Tracking Market can now be gained through our report.

Have Free Sample Now!

Impact of COVID-19
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have neutral growth. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The remote eye trackers segment will lead the market's growth.

  • What will be the projected CAGR?
    The eye-tracking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.14%

  • How much will be anticipated YOY in 2021?
    The estimation of the YOY growth rate of 2021 stands at 13.48%.

  • How big is the market in North America?
    46% of the growth will originate from North America.

Related Reports:

Gesture Recognition Solution Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing new product launches, surging integration of eye-tracking technology into VR, and increasing use of eye-tracking technology by the military and aerospace sectors will offer immense growth opportunities to the market participants. However, the high cost of development and integration in commercial devices and side effects of VR eye trackings are likely to pose challenges for the market to grow.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Eye Tracking Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Get Report Snapshot

Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The eye-tracking market report covers the following areas:

  • Eye Tracking Market Size

  • Eye Tracking Market Trends

  • Eye Tracking Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BIOPAC Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., Gazepoint, Magic Leap Inc., Noldus Information Technology BV, Seeing Machines Ltd., SR Research Ltd., and Tobii AB are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this eye-tracking market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist eye tracking market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the eye-tracking market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the eye-tracking market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eye tracking market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

  • Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Remote eye trackers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Head-mounted eye trackers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Research - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • AR and VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HCI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Training and simulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • BIOPAC Systems Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Gazepoint

  • Magic Leap Inc.

  • Noldus Information Technology BV

  • Seeing Machines Ltd.

  • SR Research Ltd.

  • Tobii AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eye-tracking-market-registers-cagr-of-14-14-during-2021-2025-with-alphabet-inc-and-apple-inc-emerging-as-dominant-vendors--technavio-301367621.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Oil futures gain traction higher, as analysts point to decline in U.S. crude storage

    Crude-oil futures on Thursday edge higher, supported partly by data that showed a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rose Led by Manufacturing Gains

    ISM Manufactauring Rises

  • Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic, a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar. Brent crude was up $1.25, or 1.8%, at $72.84 a barrel by 1341 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.39, or 2%, to $69.98. "Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Taiwan gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

    Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • Your Food Prices Are at Risk as the World Runs Short of Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains. In Vietnam, the army is assisting with the rice harvest. In the U.K., farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil’s robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap this year, rather than the usual 90. And American meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos. Whether it’s fruit pickers, slaughterhouse

  • UK hit by Diet Coke shortage due to aluminium can supply problems

    HGV driver shortages and other logistics issues have also increased pressure on drink supplies

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    It has been nearly five years since Wells Fargo & Co began addressing widespread customer abuses that led to regulatory penalties, lawsuits, reputational damage, business overhauls and management changes, but the fourth-largest U.S. bank apparently still has a lot of work to do, analysts say. Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Consumer Financing Takes On Credit Cards

    A shift to "buy now, pay later" installment plans by Millennials and Gen Zers has e-commerce and financial tech firms scrambling.

  • India's gasoline demand seen hitting record as COVID curbs ease

    India's gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs. Annual passenger vehicle sales in India rose by 45% to 264,442 units in July, driven by pent-up demand, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The stronger-than-expected gasoline consumption growth could prompt Indian refiners to import the fuel or boost gasoil exports in coming months.

  • Japan investigating Amazon cloud disruptions to brokers, airline

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is investigating an Amazon Web Services outage that caused disruptions at major online brokerages, a leading mobile phone carrier and the country's biggest airline, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. The outage, at least the third for Amazon since June, hit ANA Holdings Inc, which said some flights were delayed after problems with its ticketing and check-in system, although services were later restored. An Amazon spokesperson said that the six hour disruption in the Tokyo region was caused by the "loss of several core networking devices" and had "been resolved".