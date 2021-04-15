EyeBuyDirect Donates 5,000 Blue Light Blocking Glasses to Under-Resourced Students

Online Retailer Partners with The Kids in Need Foundation for Nationwide Distribution

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced a donation through Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a national nonprofit dedicated to providing free school supplies and resources to the country's most underserved schools. Through this collaboration, the eyewear brand will distribute 5,000 blue-light blocking frames to under-resourced students across 10 U.S. cities through KINF's National Network of Resource Centers. The collaboration further solidifies EyeBuyDirect's commitment to eye health and helping families protect their kids' eyesight.

According to a report from McKinsey & Company, an estimated 60 percent of K-12 students started the 2020-21 school year fully remote. With the pandemic continuing to limit in-person learning and even summer camp options, kids will continue spending more time on their devices for entertainment and to socialize with friends. Protecting their eyes from the increased screen time remains a priority.

Blue light blocking lenses help filter out a portion of the harmful blue-violet light emitted from digital devices. For children living in marginalized communities, access to high-quality eyewear with blue light blocking lenses is more of a challenge. Through this partnership, EyeBuyDirect wants to help close this gap and promote the importance of eyecare early in life.

"We're honored to be partnering with the Kids In Need Foundation and supporting their mission to provide kids access to a quality education and the resources they need," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "Giving is a core pillar at EyeBuyDirect, and what better way to help students than providing them eyewear that protects their eyesight during online learning and other digital activities."

From Seattle to Miami, Kids In Need Foundation partners with over 40 mission-driven organizations nationwide. EyeBuyDirect's donation will provide 500 frames to 10 regional centers located in Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

About the Kids in Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a nonprofit organization that believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education, provides the support and tools needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. By providing essential school supplies, distance learning resources, and other classroom items in high-demand, KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom. In 2020, through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations nationwide, KINF served an estimated 5 million students, 200,000 teachers and provided over $70 million in product at no cost to schools and teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

