U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,708.75
    -23.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,614.00
    -136.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,446.75
    -109.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.80
    -11.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.47
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    -12.30 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9736
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.26
    -1.34 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0871
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6260
    +0.5040 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,487.52
    +551.10 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.46
    +16.68 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.26
    -42.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

EYEfi to Launch World-First Geo-Pointing App - EYEfi SpatialEye

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.
·5 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce the public launch date of its SpatialEye App, powered by EYEfi's SPARC technology, which will be made available in a "consumer" beta version on the Apple App Store on November 1, 2022.

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc., Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
EYEfi Group Technologies Inc., Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

SpatialEye is a world-first application that leverages the company's proprietary and patented technology, EYEfi SPARC, and enables individuals to use their Smartphone as a geo-pointing device to determine the geographical location (GPS coordinates) of anything you can see in the field of view, using your Smartphone camera, irrespective of how far away the target is.

The application stores the geo-location results (still image, video, and other metadata) on the device and in EYEfi Cloud so it can be easily shared with your family, friends, or business colleagues. The App also pulls in other relevant geographical information such as google places, or any other available information from available third-party data sources, relevant to the target location being observed by the user.

SpatialEye also works off-line, as the algorithms and terrain models all run locally on the phone, even in places where there is no mobile network coverage. This unlocks a wide variety of consumer, industry, and government applications, such as determining the location of buildings, structures, landmarks, trails, surf beaches, distant towns, mountains, or even emergency events such as wildfires, floods, or traffic accidents - just to name a few. When users have mobile coverage, they can quickly share this information with their choice of recipient, and in the case of ‘emergency' class events, these can be forwarded to the applicable authorities.

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc., Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
EYEfi Group Technologies Inc., Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon said "We are very excited to be releasing the consumer version of SpatialEye in Australia, off the back of the successful completion of our closed-beta trials conducted this year. This world-first technology puts the power of geo-pointing into the hands of individuals using only their Smartphone to determine the geographical location of anything they can see in the real-world. We also have plans to introduce a comprehensive list of in-app add-on features, which we will announce in a subsequent press release closer to the launch date, making the application more applicable to high-end users such as government authorities and emergency services".

EYEfi also has plans to enable the application to utilize camera feeds from airborne platforms such as drones and UAV's, which will unlock new sales opportunities for the technology.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon"
Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information contact:

Simon Langdon
Chief Executive Officer
EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.
Email: info@eyefi.com.au

Mark van der Horst
Investor Relations
EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.
Telephone: +1 (604) 760 7604
Email: mark@galecapital.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE. NO SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, opinions and analyses of management made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends in the delivery of services through its Cloud, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management of EYEfi believes are appropriate, relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. All of these assumptions, estimates and opinions will necessarily be subject to change due to future events and other circumstances outside the control of EYEfi, including the effect of the Covid 19 virus. EYEfi has based the forward looking information on various material assumptions, including: despite the threat of the Covid 19 virus, EYEfi will sustain or increase profitability although on a slower projection then previously planned, and will be able to fund its operations with existing capital and projected revenue from its current agreements with its Channel Partners; EYEfi will be able to attract and retain key personnel in future if required; the general business, economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which EYEfi operates will remain positive as its services can be provided in EYEfi's Cloud although deliver of its hardware may be affect by supply chain disruptions; that the general regulatory environment will not change in a manner adverse to the business of EYEfi; the tax treatment of EYEfi and its subsidiary will remain constant and EYEfi will not become subject to any material legal proceedings; the economy generally; competition, and anticipated and unanticipated costs.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors, assumptions and exclusions is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718085/EYEfi-to-Launch-World-First-Geo-Pointing-App--EYEfi-SpatialEye

Recommended Stories

  • Getting In Cheap On Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Is Unlikely

    Accenture plc's ( NYSE:ACN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.1x might make it look like a strong sell right...

  • Tesla A.I. Day Is Coming. Expect High-End Computing, Self-Driving Cars, and Robots.

    High-end computing, neural networks, self-driving cars, and robots could come up at the car company's second annual event.

  • Apple's falling iPhone demand isn't as bad as it sounds

    Apple is pulling away from iPhone 14 production, retreating from plans to increase manufacturing by 6 million units, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • Intel exec on its turnaround: ‘We’ve got to build back that customer trust’

    Intel executives say they're going build back customer trust to turn its business around.

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates

    Zoom Video Communications (ZM) brings new features on Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Spaces, Zoom Events and Zoom IQ for Sales.

  • Intel Not Ready to Cash in Its Chips with Apple

    Apple left Intel two years ago in favor of its own chips, but an Intel executive is not ready to let go.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Amazon Says a Wide Release of Astro Home Robot Is Finally ‘in Sight’

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Astro robot, unveiled with fanfare last year but then shipped in very low quantities, should be more widely available within the coming months, the company’s devices chief said. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay

  • Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources

    Once unthinkable, mobile phones could go dark around Europe this winter if power cuts or energy rationing knocks out parts of the mobile networks across the region. Russia's decision to halt gas supplies via Europe's key supply route in the wake of the Ukraine conflict has increased the chances of power shortages. In France, the situation is made worse by several nuclear power plants shutting down for maintenance.

  • 12 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 biggest computer hardware companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World. According to the Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022, the global market for computer hardware is expected to grow […]

  • Here's everything Amazon announced at its fall hardware event

    Here's everything Amazon announced at its recent fall hardware event.

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Amazon's new Fire TV Cube can control your cable box

    Amazon's next Fire TV Cube is here with a new redesign.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida

  • Apple takes down Russian social network VK's app from the App Store

    Apple has taken down Russian social network VK's app from its App Store globally. The social media company said the VKontakte app is "not available for download and update in the App Store." Plus, users can access the social network through the mobile website.

  • Apple Watch Ultra review: Hiking with Apple’s very large, very expensive new wearable

    We went on a (moderate) hike to test the Apple Watch Ultra, especially features like Wayfinder, Backtrack and Siren. Along the way, we also learn about how its battery holds up, its screen’s brightness in sunlight and more. The Apple Watch Ultra is as impressive in specialized use cases as it is in daily wear, as long as you can put up with the somewhat frustrating placement of its controls.