My Eyelab Set to Enter Iowa

Franchisees to Bring Four New Locations of Optical Retail Brand to the Cedar Rapids Region

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, is gearing up for expansion in the Iowa market. This growth is being driven by a recently signed franchise agreement with a trio of entrepreneurs looking to bring easy and affordable eye care to Iowans. The franchisees, Shelan Patel, Nikki Gosal and Pritesh Patel have plans to open four locations over the next few years in the Cedar Rapids area. Their first two stores are on track to open between summer and fall of 2022.

As former Now Optics employees with combined experience north of 23 years, Patel and Gosal are well positioned for success in this new venture with My Eyelab. Gosal was a Regional Manager of 11 Now Optics stores, with a clear emphasis on multi-unit franchises and store management. Patel was the Director of Finance, Accounting and Business Intelligence over the course of a 10+ year employment with Now Optics.

"We are thrilled to be growing My Eyelab in Iowa over the next few years," said Gosal. "My Eyelab will give Iowan's access to easier and more affordable eye care, and we look forward to furthering our ongoing relationship with the brand."

Added Shelan Patel: "Having a strong understanding of the telemedicine concept and the general business model of the brand is what makes us delighted to kick-start our franchising careers. We are excited to be representing a brand that we've felt passionate about from the very beginning. Nikki, Pritesh and I can't wait to bring our expertise and love for what we do to our future customers throughout Iowa."

My Eyelab remains committed to making franchising in the eye care retail space easier than ever. To continue its impressive trajectory, My Eyelab is seeking qualified entrepreneurs that share the same vision and have a passion for managing their own business. My Eyelab's streamlined business model makes it easy for anyone to own and operate a retail eye care store and hit the ground running from day one. Their corporate team of experts have over 50 years of combined experience to share and provide the needed training and on-going support in all aspects of running the operation, from site selection to marketing, merchandising and technology.

For more information about My Eyelab, visit www.myeyelab.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.myeyelabfranchise.com or contact Charles Kowanetz at ckowanetz@myeyelab.com or 561-331-0933.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:
Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-eyelab-set-to-enter-iowa-301512908.html

SOURCE Now Optics

