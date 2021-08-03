My Eyelab and Stanton Optical Celebrate Back-to-School Season with Eye-Catching Specials and Debut of New Products

Through Fall, Leading Optical Retailers Introduce New Line of Color-Changing Frames for Children, More Options for Kids' Eyewear and Lowest Prices Ever in Company's History

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, leading retail brands of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, is celebrating back-to-school season with an array of new specials and products. The full-service retail eye care centers will offer promotions on the top brand contact lenses; free lens upgrades; a Buy One Pair, Get One Free on all frames and lenses; expanded options in kids' eyewear selection; the release of an exclusive line of color-changing frames for children; and prices that will be the lowest offered in the company's history.

Disney, Marvel and DC Comics Cases at Stanton Optical and My Eyelab

From July 25 to September 4, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical are offering Buy One Pair, Get One Free on all frames and lenses, including an eye exam (minimum $45 value), a free Blue Light Filter Lens upgrade ($85 value), plus a free Scratch Resistant Lens upgrade ($80 value) for kids up to 18 years of age. Through October 31, customers can also receive two 12 pack boxes (6-month supply) of Acuvue Oasys contact lenses and a contact lens exam for $125. Both deals are the lowest price the company has offered. The contact lens exam also includes a prescription for eyeglasses and a trial pair of contacts. All upgrades and specials are great for kids of all ages, especially active kids involved in sports.

My Eyelab and Stanton Optical locations in the U.S will start carrying a new line of color-changing frames called Color Rays that change colors when exposed to sunlight. Kids can enjoy the novelty of having two looks for the price of one when they step outdoors in the sun and their frames change into a different color. Color Rays come in three new styles featuring popular colors like Sky Blue to Green, Pink to Purple and Teal to Navy Blue. Starting at $89, these frames qualify for our Buy One Get One Free promotion. Color Rays frames are designed for kids ages 6 to 12 years and are available in Oval, Rectangle and Square shapes. They will also soon be available online.

The brands are also offering Disney, Marvel and DC Comics character-themed frames geared toward ages 6 to 12. Eyeglasses will have themes of Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, Spiderman and Batman. Starting at $99, these frames qualify for our Buy One Get One Free promotion. The character-themed glasses will also include a complementary glow-in-the-dark, character-branded case and microfiber cloth for cleaning.

"Our new exclusive lineup of exciting color-changing frames for kids will surprise and delight both kids and their parents just in time for back-to-school shopping. To expand eyewear choices for kids of all ages from elementary school age to young adults, we've added new trendy shapes and styles," said Nicole Lord, VP of Merchandising "Our new promotions and specials are designed to help parents get all their kids' eyecare needs in a convenient way in one place for the new school year."

My Eyelab and Stanton Optical is also adding 11 new frames in popular shapes and colors that include round and colored crystals. Ranging from $49 to $99, these new frames are geared towards girls and boys from ages 6 to 13. 6 of the 11 frames have an adjustable ear hook feature that is perfect for active boys and girls. These frames for active children's' lifestyles are available in two shapes (Rectangle and Round) and three color combinations: Black and Neon Yellow; Navy Blue and Red; and Pink and White.

For the first time, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical will also be carrying non-prescription blue light blocking glasses for kids ages 6-12 for just $24.99. These glasses can be purchased in three styles in popular colors including crystal. With blue light emitted from TV, computer, phone and video screens, eyes get strained easily and it's more difficult to have a good night sleep. Blue Light Filtering frames can help minimize the negative effects of blue light that potentially disrupts natural sleep rhythms.

Besides frames for children, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical is offering a broad selection of trendy styles, shapes and colors for students heading to high school and college. Frames in affordable prices are available in a variety of shapes such as Square, Round, Geometric and Aviator, and can be found in our Aura, Claire and Leo brands.

The launch of these new styles for kids falls right in line with Now Optics' mission to make eye care easy and more accessible for all. Most Stanton Optical stores offer same day service. You can get an eye exam and your single vision glasses made within an hour due to their on-site labs. They can make single vision glasses as fast as 15 minutes. They call it "Now Service". For convenience, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical offer same day eye exams and walk-ins. They accept most insurance, but even without insurance eye exams start as low as $45.

Despite the pandemic, the brands continued to grow in 2020 due to providing an essential need in the local community at affordable prices. Most My Eyelab and Stanton Optical stores remained open when customers needed them most, leveraging their innovative telehealth technology and access to a remote network of board-certified and state-licensed affiliated doctors to provide patients with eye exams virtually in-store. To date, the company has conducted more than 1.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.

For more information about the brands, their new line of frames for children, and ongoing Back-to-School specials, visit www.myeyelab.com or www.stantonoptical.com.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 200 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

