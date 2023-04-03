Eyelash extension market to grow by USD 569.8 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing working population - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyelash extension market is estimated to grow by USD 569.8 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (mechanical eyelash and handmade eyelash), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To learn more about the eyelash extension market, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027

The market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Offline stores provide a wide assortment of products in specific product categories. These stores provide information about a product before purchasing. In addition, the presence of different brands under one roof helps buyers compare and check the products. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

The market is driven by the increasing working population. The number of working people has increased significantly worldwide over the years. Countries such as China have been witnessing a considerable rise in the population of workers. Workers account for 49% of the total population and 46% of the total labor force in the country. This growth in the number of workers has increased the number of dual-income households. This is strengthening the spending power of consumers, which is increasing the demand for eye make-up products, including eyelash extensions. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Eyelash Extension Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Mechanical eyelash and Handmade eyelash), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Global Eyelash Extension Market - Vendor Insights

The global eyelash extension market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global and regional players. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs to compete in the market. The key inputs by these vendors include brand, labor, CAPEX, and R&D. They are investing heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing eyelash extensions. They are focusing on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

Acelashes - The company offers eyelash extensions such as Acelashes 0.05, Acelashes 0.03, and Acelashes 0.04.

Babil Lashes Factory Co. - The company offers eyelash extensions such as Silk, Mink, and Camellia eyelash extensions.

Bella Lash Extensions - The company offers eyelash extensions such as Crystallized Fans 500 Collection and Crystallized Fans 200 Collection.

Blink Lash Store - The company offers eyelash extensions such as B Curl Lashes, Laser Mink Lashes, and J Curl Lashes.

Global Eyelash Extension Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends –

The introduction of customizable eyelash extensions is an emerging trend in the market. Evolving demands of customers have encouraged vendors to introduce customized products to drive more sales. For instance, Velour allows consumers to choose from distinct options such as shape, pattern, design, and color. Similarly, many vendors are increasingly adopting this approach to meet changing customer requirements. These products are priced higher than regular products, as they are made as per individual customer needs. This will facilitate the expansion of the global eyelash extension market during the forecast period.

Key challenges –

The availability of low-cost options in the unorganized sector is identified as the key challenge in the market. Vendors that offer premium products face continuous challenges from products that are available at lower prices. Many players operating in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are offering low-quality products at affordable prices. This is reducing the demand for premium eyelash extensions, which is hindering the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The eyelash extension market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Eyelash Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 569.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Russia, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

