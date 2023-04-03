U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,108.80
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,501.80
    +227.65 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,117.00
    -104.91 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.15
    -12.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +4.47 (+5.91%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.50
    +21.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4130
    -0.0810 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2405
    +0.0072 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3680
    -0.4290 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,015.01
    -84.77 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.75
    +6.32 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Eyelash extension market to grow by USD 569.8 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing working population - Technavio

PR Newswire
·17 min read

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyelash extension market is estimated to grow by USD 569.8 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a  CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (mechanical eyelash and handmade eyelash), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To learn more about the eyelash extension market, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027

The market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Offline stores provide a wide assortment of products in specific product categories. These stores provide information about a product before purchasing. In addition, the presence of different brands under one roof helps buyers compare and check the products. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

The market is driven by the increasing working population. The number of working people has increased significantly worldwide over the years. Countries such as China have been witnessing a considerable rise in the population of workers. Workers account for 49% of the total population and 46% of the total labor force in the country. This growth in the number of workers has increased the number of dual-income households. This is strengthening the spending power of consumers, which is increasing the demand for eye make-up products, including eyelash extensions. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Eyelash Extension Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Mechanical eyelash and Handmade eyelash), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Global Eyelash Extension Market - Vendor Insights

The global eyelash extension market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global and regional players. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs to compete in the market. The key inputs by these vendors include brand, labor, CAPEX, and R&D. They are investing heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing eyelash extensions. They are focusing on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

  • Acelashes - The company offers eyelash extensions such as Acelashes 0.05, Acelashes 0.03, and Acelashes 0.04.

  • Babil Lashes Factory Co. - The company offers eyelash extensions such as Silk, Mink, and Camellia eyelash extensions.

  • Bella Lash Extensions - The company offers eyelash extensions such as Crystallized Fans 500 Collection and Crystallized Fans 200 Collection.

  • Blink Lash Store - The company offers eyelash extensions such as B Curl Lashes, Laser Mink Lashes, and J Curl Lashes.

  • Esqido Ltd.

  • Gianni Lashes

  • Gold Lashes Miami

  • HB USA Holdings Inc.

  • House of Lashes

  • Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

  • KISS Products Inc.

  • Lash Affair

  • Lemer Lashes

  • Lilly Lashes LLC

  • Madhulika Upadhyay

Global Eyelash Extension Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends – 

The introduction of customizable eyelash extensions is an emerging trend in the market. Evolving demands of customers have encouraged vendors to introduce customized products to drive more sales. For instance, Velour allows consumers to choose from distinct options such as shape, pattern, design, and color. Similarly, many vendors are increasingly adopting this approach to meet changing customer requirements. These products are priced higher than regular products, as they are made as per individual customer needs. This will facilitate the expansion of the global eyelash extension market during the forecast period.

Key challenges –

The availability of low-cost options in the unorganized sector is identified as the key challenge in the market. Vendors that offer premium products face continuous challenges from products that are available at lower prices. Many players operating in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are offering low-quality products at affordable prices. This is reducing the demand for premium eyelash extensions, which is hindering the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The eyelash extension market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this eyelash extension market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the eyelash extension market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the eyelash extension market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the eyelash extension market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of eyelash extension market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The global nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,775.51 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01%. The market is segmented by product (nail polish, nail accessories and implements, nail polish remover, nail strengthener, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The professional skincare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,521.26 million. The market is segmented by product type (face skin care products and body skincare products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Eyelash Extension Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 569.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.22

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Russia, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global eyelash extension market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acelashes

  • 12.4 Babil Lashes Factory Co.

  • 12.5 Bella Lash Extensions

  • 12.6 Blink Lash Store

  • 12.7 Esqido Ltd.

  • 12.8 Gianni Lashes

  • 12.9 Gold Lashes Miami

  • 12.10 HB USA Holdings Inc.

  • 12.11 House of Lashes

  • 12.12 Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 KISS Products Inc.

  • 12.14 Lash Affair

  • 12.15 NovaLash

  • 12.16 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

  • 12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027
Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyelash-extension-market-to-grow-by-usd-569-8-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-working-population---technavio-301785722.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

    BLDE, AEM and BBWI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 3, 2023.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘S

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9% Yield

    After a rough month from mid-February to mid-March, investors have reason for some positive sentiment in what’s been a highly volatile environment. Since hitting bottom on March 13, the S&P 500 has gained back 6.5%, and is back up to a 7.5% year-to-date gain. Increases have been even more impressive for the NASDAQ index, which rose 17% in Q1 – for its best quarterly performance since 2020. But not so fast, says JPMorgan asset management CIO Bob Michele, who takes a cautious view of the long-term

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • Norfolk Southern Derailment Spurs Questioning of Turnaround King’s Strategy

    The late E. Hunter Harrison, who ran four of North America’s major railroads, is credited with transforming the railroad industry by spreading a philosophy of aggressive cost-cutting. Members of Congress, unions and rail-safety officials have all expressed concerns that PSR has made the entire railroad industry less safe. The goal of PSR is to boost service and profit by running trains more efficiently.

  • Why China launched a cybersecurity review into US memory chip maker Micron Technology and what could happen next

    Micron Technology, the United States' largest memory chip maker, has become the first foreign semiconductor company to be put under a cybersecurity review by China, months after the American tech firm closed its DRAM design operations in Shanghai at the end of last year. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that it launched an investigation into Micron's products in China to "safeguard key information infrastructure supply chain security" and "prevent cybers

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges Most in a Year Aft

  • Energy analysts have been making gaseous calls since Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s time to clear away the smoke of economic groupthink

    Yale's Sonnenfeld and Tian call out a year of bad energy calls as OPEC+ cuts send energy prices soaring.

  • US first-quarter auto sales set to rise on better inventory

    Vehicle production took a hit after the pandemic disrupted supply of semiconductor chips and other raw materials, hurting carmakers' ability to meet the upsurge in demand for personal mobility. Trucks and crossover SUVs are expected to account for majority of new retail sales in the quarter, according to automotive data company J.D. Power.

  • Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

    Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude — again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed. Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year.

  • Oil & Gas Service Firms Hit by Stalling Activity Levels in Q1

    Halliburton (HAL), Core Labs (CLB) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) are likely to have been impacted by poor sentiment, rising costs, and weak prices in Q1. These factors might impact profitability & rising break-even prices.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • US manufacturing activity nears three-year low; price pressures abate

    U.S. manufacturing activity slumped to the lowest level in nearly three years in March as new orders plunged, and activity could decline further amid tightening credit conditions. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a continued reduction in factory employment last month, but inflation pressures subsided, with supplier delivery performance the fastest since March 2009. Rising borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve fights high inflation have cooled demand for goods, which are typically bought on credit.

  • As Dealerships Get More Stock, Auto Makers’ Sales Rebound in First Quarter

    GM, Hyundai and other auto makers report a robust start to the year, due in large part to rising inventory levels and easing supply-chain troubles.

  • New York Gasoline Prices May Jump This Summer as Europe Exports Less

    (Bloomberg) -- Drivers on the US East Coast are at risk of rising gasoline prices this summer driving season as strikes in France and sanctions on Russia threaten to limit shipments from the region’s biggest overseas source of fuel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil S

  • Shipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud

    Austal, which builds ships for the U.S. Navy and is working on parts of the Virginia class submarines, plunged to its lowest level since October 25, 2018, and marked its worst intraday drop since January 17. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three former employees for "allegedly making or causing to be made false and misleading statements about Austal USA's performance and financial condition between 2012 and 2016", the company said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed civil charges against the three individuals, Austal said.

  • Wall Street mixed as inflation concerns resurface, energy stocks jump

    U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Monday as rising oil prices stoked concerns about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to temper inflation, while a jump in shares of energy firms helped stem losses. This comes just days after cooling inflation raised hopes that the Fed could soon end its aggressive monetary tightening. Major technology stocks and other growth shares such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc fell between 0.8% and 1.2%, pressured by higher U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Global car makers want to fill India's roads with bigger cars

    India’s obsession with small cars is fading.