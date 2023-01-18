Eyelash extension market size to grow by USD 569.8 million, Growth opportunities led by Acelashes and Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyelash extension market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs to compete in the market. The key inputs by these vendors include brand, labor, CAPEX, and R&D. They invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing eyelash extensions. They also focus heavily on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027

The eyelash extension market size is forecasted to grow by USD 569.8 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Scope

The eyelash extension market report covers the following areas:

Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Type

Geography

Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist eyelash extension market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eyelash extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eyelash extension market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the eyelash extension market, vendors

Eyelash Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 569.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Russia, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global eyelash extension market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acelashes

12.4 Babil Lashes Factory Co.

12.5 Bella Lash Extensions

12.6 Blink Lash Store

12.7 Esqido Ltd.

12.8 Gianni Lashes

12.9 Gold Lashes Miami

12.10 HB USA Holdings Inc.

12.11 House of Lashes

12.12 Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

12.13 KISS Products Inc.

12.14 Lash Affair

12.15 NovaLash

12.16 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

