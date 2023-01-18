U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,016.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,638.25
    +13.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.10
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.42
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3200
    +1.1120 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,259.20
    +83.61 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +2.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.03
    +3.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Eyelash extension market size to grow by USD 569.8 million, Growth opportunities led by Acelashes and Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyelash extension market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs to compete in the market. The key inputs by these vendors include brand, labor, CAPEX, and R&D. They invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing eyelash extensions. They also focus heavily on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027

The eyelash extension market size is forecasted to grow by USD 569.8 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request the latest PDF sample report

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the report

Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Scope

The eyelash extension market report covers the following areas:

Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Type

  • Geography

Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF sample now

Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Key highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist eyelash extension market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the eyelash extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the eyelash extension market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the eyelash extension market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports

The hair wigs and extension market share is expected to increase by USD 5.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers hair wigs and extension market segmentation by product (human hair wigs and extension and synthetic hair wigs and extension) and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America).

The false eyelashes market share is expected to increase by USD 386.93 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers false eyelashes market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

 

Eyelash Extension Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

153

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 569.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.22

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Russia, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and  Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global eyelash extension market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acelashes

  • 12.4 Babil Lashes Factory Co.

  • 12.5 Bella Lash Extensions

  • 12.6 Blink Lash Store

  • 12.7 Esqido Ltd.

  • 12.8 Gianni Lashes

  • 12.9 Gold Lashes Miami

  • 12.10 HB USA Holdings Inc.

  • 12.11 House of Lashes

  • 12.12 Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 KISS Products Inc.

  • 12.14 Lash Affair

  • 12.15 NovaLash

  • 12.16 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

  • 12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027
Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyelash-extension-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-569-8-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-acelashes-and-babil-lashes-factory-co---technavio-301723065.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • BASF, Eramet Plan $2.6 Billion Nickel Smelter in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE and Eramet SA plan to spend as much as $2.6 billion building a nickel-cobalt refinery in Indonesia, expanding a wave of investment in the Southeast Asian nation aimed at feeding growing demand from electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 196

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

    (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its full-year 2022 production results and to provide an operational update. The Company's production is attributed to its fifty per cent shareholding in Prime Oil & Gas Coöperatief U.A. ("Prime"). View PDF version.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • Qualcomm: A Rare Technology Value Play

    With the stock and the semiconductor sector out of favor, here's why these shares are a compelling buy.

  • China's 2022 property investment falls for first time since 1999

    China's property investment fell 10.0% year-on-year in 2022, the first decline since records began in 1999, compared with a decline of 9.8% in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday. Property sales by floor area dropped 24.3% in 2022 from the same period a year earlier, the most since the data became available in 1992，compared with a fall of 23.3% during January-November, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). New construction starts measured by floor area declined 39.4% year-on-year in 2022, versus a 38.9% slump in the first 11 months of the year.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • Rio Tinto Boosts Iron Ore Production as Copper Set to Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, the world’s top iron ore producer, said fourth-quarter shipments of the steelmaking material rose 4% as it sees higher-than-expected copper production in the year ahead.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Maf

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."