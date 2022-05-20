U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Global Market Report 2022 - Volumizing Segment Forecast to Register Highest CAGR of 5.7% During 2021-2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Forecast to 2028- Global Analysis by Type, Content Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eyelashes enhancing agents market is projected to reach US$ 593.29 million by 2028 from US$ 425.13 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as rising prevalence of eye diseases and online availability are driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects such as skin allergies, swelling, hyperpigmentation, and excessive growth hamper market growth.

An increase in the adoption of smartphones and the high penetration of internet are contributing to the proliferation of the e-commerce industry across North America. Online selling platforms make products easily accessible. This also compels the eyelashes enhancing agent providers to bring their products on online selling channels, which would allow them to expand their respective customer bases. With the do-it-yourself (DIY) concept, people are taking care of their personal hygiene, including health of eyes and eyelashes, on their own. As a result, the use of online shopping for both essential and nonessential goods, such as eyelashes enhancing agents, has increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the online channels for beauty products reported the growth of 5.6% in the US in 2020, whereas the growth of the offline channels contracted by 1.2%. Therefore, the increasing availability and purchase of eyelashes enhancing agents on e-commerce platforms is boosting the market growth.

The eyelashes enhancing agents market is segmented on the basis of type, content-type, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. The lengthening segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the volumizing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% in the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - By Type
1.3.2 Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - By Content-Type
1.3.3 Global Eyelashes enhancing agents Market - By Application
1.3.4 Global Eyelashes enhancing agents Market - By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Eyelashes enhancing agents Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - Global Analysis
5.1 Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
5.2 Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

6. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - Key Market Dynamics
6.1 Key Market Drivers
6.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases
6.1.2 Online Availability and Purchase of Products
6.2 Key Market Restraints
6.2.1 Side Effects Such as Skin Allergies, Swelling, Hyperpigmentation, and Excessive Growth
6.3 Key Market Opportunities
6.3.1 Surging Cosmetics Industry
6.4 Future Trends
6.4.1 Nanotechnology-Based Eyelash Enhancing Agents
6.5 Impact Analysis

7. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, by Type 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Curling
7.4 Lengthening
7.5 Volumizing
7.6 Others

8. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - Content-Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, by Content-Type 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Bimatoprost
8.4 Lash-Building Serum
8.5 Others

9. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Share, by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Repairing Damaged Eyelashes
9.4 Nourishing

10. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - Country Analysis

11. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12. Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market - Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.4 Inorganic Developments

13. Company Profiles

  • Estee Lauder Inc.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Athena Cosmetics, Inc.

  • L'Oreal S.A.

  • Skin Research Laboratories

  • SkinGen International

  • Grande Cosmetics LLC

  • Ame Pure

  • Rapidlash

  • Rodan & Fields

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lq7jg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


