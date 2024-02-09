Eyemart Express to open latest Wisconsin branch in Oshkosh

An Eyemart Express storefront.

OSHKOSH ― Eyemart Express is coming to town.

The optical retailer will have yet another branch in northeast Wisconsin later this month when the Oshkosh location opens Feb. 26 at 1682 S. Koeller St.

The 1,325-square-foot Oshkosh store will be the fourth such Eyemart Express location in the area following branches in Appleton, Ashwaubenon and Manitowoc.

According to a news release, the new Eyemart Express will give customers the ability to have comprehensive eye exams and their glasses in the same day.

“Demand has grown in Oshkosh for high-quality eyewear that can be worn home on the same day and won’t break the bank,” said the Oshkosh store's general manager, Ryan Alexander, in the release.

“Our stores are an easy and convenient choice for glasses, especially when people are short on time and watching their dollars. We make prescription eyewear accessible to everyone and every budget.”

The press statement said the new store is set to create a dozen full-time and part-time jobs ranging from sales associates to lab technicians and opticians.

Customers can schedule an eye exam with Dr. Bethany Heinz at the store or they can take in an existing prescription.

The Oshkosh branch will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

