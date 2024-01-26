Dario Paggiarino, Chief Medical Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT), sold 16,386 shares of the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for eye diseases. The company's pipeline includes treatments for conditions such as uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and other eye disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 71,382 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 19 insider sells.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc's Chief Medical Officer Dario Paggiarino Sells 16,386 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $25.01, giving the company a market cap of $1.216 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 4.25, with a GuruFocus Value of $5.88, indicating that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

