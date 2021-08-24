U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.16
    +11.63 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,432.34
    +96.63 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.51
    +74.86 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.22
    +19.92 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    +2.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.26 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,102.09
    -1,367.09 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.10
    -41.60 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Eyeware releases SDK for the Eyeware Beam iOS app transforming half a billion active iPhones into head and eye trackers as an alternative to Tobii without extra hardware

·2 min read

MARTIGNY, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeware Tech SA shakes up the billion-dollar eye tracking industry with the commercialization of Eyeware Beam, a high-performance and low-cost head and eye tracking app that makes this technology accessible to a mass audience of end-users for the first time. The SDK released alongside the Beam app helps developers integrate Beam's technology into PC software that benefit applications in gaming, accessibility, UX user research or screening for reading disabilities.

The Swiss deep technology startup backed by top-class European high-tech investors recognized the major obstacle to the mass adoption of current eye tracking solutions. There was no middle ground between expensive and oversized hardware or low-performance software that doesn't work reliably. Co-founder Bastjan Prenaj: "Our Beam iOS app, powered by Eyeware's leading computer vision and AI technology, takes further advantage of Apple's user-facing sensor, TrueDepth camera technology, to enable remote and accurate eye and head tracking functionalities, superior to any software-only solutions using webcams and far more affordable than any dedicated hardware with a comparable performance."

The developers and software vendors that build and distribute PC apps with Beam's eye tracking and head tracking functionalities will make use of the Beam app to transform iPhones or iPads (Face ID enabled devices) into high-quality eye tracking and head tracking devices that perform better overall compared to any other solution on the market that doesn't require proprietary hardware. App integrators and developers have long depended on using dedicated hardware to enable these functionalities for their end-users. Releasing access to the Eyeware Beam head and eye tracking API and SDK through an in-app purchase, hardware is no longer a barrier to entry for developers and independent software vendors creating apps for gaming, research, and accessibility industries.

It's not only assistive tech users that will benefit. More than 1.8 billion PC gamers worldwide (Source: DFC Intelligence) now have affordable and easy access to Beam's eye and head tracking technology. This enables a mainstream adoption of new gameplay experiences with high immersion and player engagement.

Researchers will benefit, too, from transforming end-user iPhones and iPads into eye and head tracking devices. They will no longer need to bring people in the lab or send over expensive equipment to study participants.

contact@eyeware.tech
@eyewarebeam

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyeware-releases-sdk-for-the-eyeware-beam-ios-app-transforming-half-a-billion-active-iphones-into-head-and-eye-trackers-as-an-alternative-to-tobii-without-extra-hardware-301361900.html

SOURCE Eyeware Tech

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Awarded AAA Rating in SE Labs' Breach Response Test

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the results from SE Labs' Breach Response test on BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics, its AI-driven endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. The combined EPP and EDR solution was able to provide complete prevention, complete detection, and zero false positive results, earning SE Lab's maximum AAA rating for its excellent performance.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • Let's Focus on Asana's Rally and Where It's Going

    A Real Money subscriber asked me to take a look at Asana , which has a website and mobile apps that are supposed to help you stay on track and keep organized. Let's check out the charts to see if they will keep us focused.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Amazon, Apple, Microsoft CEOs coming to the White House: What to expect

    The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft will meet with President Biden on Wednesday to discuss the nation's cybersecurity.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • Occidental Extends U.S. Work From Home at Least Through October

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is extending the work-from-home option through at least the end of October amid surging Covid-19 infections across the U.S. South. U.S.-based employees that need to go into offices must be vaccinated or take weekly virus tests, the company said in an email. Occidental is headquartered is in Houston, and its also has large offices in The Woodlands, a suburb north of the city. “Based on public health data, and out of an abundance of caution, we have extend

  • Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Plan to Visit White House

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year.Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.The executives

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil Prices Are Rallying. Here’s What Comes Next.

    Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs believes that producers are investing too little in new projects today to catch up to future growth, and that means prices are likely to rise.

  • Polyhacker returns remainder of $610m cryptocurrency bounty

    About $267m of ethereum, $252m of Binance coin and roughly $85m in USDC tokens were taken, according to wallet addresses posted on Twitter.

  • Lam Research Is 'Terrific,' Says Cramer, but the Charts Are Tricky

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" on Monday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about Lam Research . "I think Lam is terrific," Cramer responded. In this daily bar chart of LRCX, below, we can see that prices declined this month to test the rising 40-week moving average line.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases on Broad Profit Taking

    Existing home sales rise in July

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Materials Stocks for September 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition