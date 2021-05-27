Eyewear Market grow by USD 57.69 billion through 2024|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyewear market is set to grow by USD 57.69 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Eyewear Market Analysis Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Vision Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp, Kering SA, Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, and Safilo Group Spa are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of vision disorder will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Eyewear Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geographic Landscape
Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41065
Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the eyewear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bausch Health Companies Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Vision Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp, Kering SA, Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, and Safilo Group Spa.
The report also covers the following areas:
Eyewear Market size
Eyewear Market trends
Eyewear Market industry analysis
The increasing prevalence of vision disorder is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing adoption of refractive eye surgery may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the eyewear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist eyewear market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the eyewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the eyewear market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eyewear market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market- The sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented by product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Request FREE Sample Report
Global Maternity Wear Market- The maternity wear market is segmented by type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Eyeglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Sunglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Contact lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Carl Zeiss AG
De Rigo Vision Spa
EssilorLuxottica
Fielmann AG
Hoya Corp.
Kering SA
Marcolin Spa
Rodenstock GmbH
Safilo Group Spa
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/eyewear-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyewear-market-grow-by-usd-57-69-billion-through-2024impacts-of-drivers-and-challengestechnavio-301300432.html
SOURCE Technavio